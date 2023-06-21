Paul Heyman could betray Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to join forces with The Usos in WWE, predicts legend (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently opened up about the possibility of WWE legend Paul Heyman betraying his client Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to side with The Usos.

On the last week's episode of SmackDown, The Bloodline finally imploded when Jey Uso picked his brother, Jimmy, over The Tribal Chief and Sikoa. The former WWE Tag Team Champions' babyface turn was well received by the crowd. Soon enough, a massive match between The Usos and the team of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa was also announced for Money in the Bank 2023.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bil Apter shared his thoughts about the segment and pitched a massive betrayal angle. The veteran journalist explained that WWE could pull off a swerve by having The Wiseman leave Reigns' side and align with Jimmy and Jey Uso in the Bloodline civil war.

"I think the biggest shock that could happen at this point cause they are gonna keep this thing going; it's gonna be Roman and Solo against The Usos. What if Paulie went with The Usos? Would you be shocked?" said Bill Apter [19:50 - 20:05]

Vince Russo on how to end The Bloodline saga in WWE

On the most recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo shared his take on how The Bloodline saga needs to culminate in WWE.

He explained that a babyface performer needs to befriend The Tribal Chief and then slowly, from the inside, weaken and eventually defeat Reigns.

"Basically, have somebody befriend him, have somebody have his back. A babyface would be the best because now you think he's a heel now that he's got Roman. And then from the inside, have this person defeat Roman. That's what I would do," said Vince Russo.

It remains to be seen if Roman Reigns receives another setback at Money in the Bank 2023, where a reignited The Usos could defeat him and Solo Sikoa.

