"From the inside, have this person defeat Roman" - Former WWE writer predicts possible ending to the Bloodline saga (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared how he would book the final chapter of The Bloodline storyline.

The Roman Reigns-led faction came crumbling down this past Friday night on SmackDown when Jey Uso Superkicked The Tribal Chief. The Usos then hit stereo superkicks on Solos Sikoa and Roman before leaving the ring. The crowd chanted, "You deserve it" at Reigns as the champ returned to his senses and quietly left the arena.

On the latest Legion of RAW episode, Russo claimed that if he were in charge of creative, he would have a babyface side with the Head of The Table. He argued that The Bloodline angle made The Usos and Sami Zayn into big stars, and now, one by one, all of them had betrayed The Tribal Chief.

"Somebody coming in now and defending Roman and backing Roman because everybody has turned on Roman. Their argument could be the case that Roman made every one of these guys. The Usos were saying nursery rhymes before Roman took charge. Sami Zayn was nothing before Roman."

The former writer felt that this new character and Reigns would eventually fall out, leading to Roman losing the title.

"Basically, have somebody befriend him, have somebody have his back. A babyface would be the best because now you think he's a heel now that he's got Roman. And then from the inside, have this person defeat Roman. That's what I would do." [From 22:48 - 23:32]

The Bloodline will descend into Civil War at Money in the Bank

After the events of this Friday, WWE announced a huge tag team match for Money in the Bank.

The encounter will feature Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa against The Usos. The faction that was once firmly together running the "Island of Relevancy" will fight within themselves for domination over one another.

While the seats within The Bloodline have emptied over the last few months, Roman is still firmly at the top of the mountain in WWE, and it will be interesting to see how he decides to deal with the dissension from his cousins.

