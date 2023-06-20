We got another exciting episode of RAW tonight, with Finn Balor attacking Seth Rollins while Cody Rhodes faced Judgment Day in a six-man tag match. We also saw Ciampa's return and a big announcement from Logan Paul.

Tommaso Ciampa defeated The Miz

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defeated Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

Indus Sher def. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

Riddle def. Ludwig Kaiser

The Viking Raiders def. Alpha Academy

Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya was called off

Trish Stratus defeated Raquel Rodriguez via DQ in a MITB Qualifier match

Bronson Reed def. Shinsuke Nakamura

Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens def. Judgment Day

Seth Rollins kicked off RAW, and before he could say anything meaningful, he was attacked by Finn Balor from behind. Balor took him down and hit a Coup de Grace as officials came out to stop the brawl.

Balor fought back, hit another Coup de Grace from the announce desk, and followed up with a third before Adam Pearce yelled at him and made him stop.

After a break, Seth was looking for Balor backstage and got attacked one more from behind by Finn. Balor took the Heavyweight Title and said he had been waiting seven years to finally get a shot at it during Money in the Bank.

The Miz came out and said that we had seen enough of Seth Rollins for one night and should now focus on him and his problems. He offered an open challenge to show us what a winner looks like.

Tommaso Ciampa returned, and although it looked like they might still be friends at first, Ciampa attacked the Miz, and a brawl broke out, leading to a match.

WWE RAW Results (June 19, 2023): Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz

Ciampa kicked things off with a big boot before the match headed outside. Miz got suplexes into the announce desk before heading back to the ring. He dodged a DDT before getting a boot to the face.

Ciampa got a clothesline before heading up the ropes, but Ciampa met his dive with a dropkick and took him out. Ciampa hit the Fairytale Ending before picking up the easy win.

Result: Tommaso Ciampa def. The Miz

Grade: B-

Judgment Day was out next, with Balor leading the pack. Finn said that Seth's open challenge was canceled thanks to him before the team announced that at Money in the Bank, Balor would win the Heavyweight Title and Priest would win the MITB briefcase.

Dominik got on the mic and was booed by the crowd before Judgment Day challenged Cody Rhodes to a six-man tag match.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were backstage, and Sami accused Owens of having anger issues. Owens denied it at first, and Sami asked him if he could keep from having a tantrum for the rest of the day, he would drop the subject.

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville on RAW

Chance and Deville kicked off the match, and the latter got a big boot early on before Green tagged in. Carter also came in and sent both opponents into the corner before hitting a big elbow strike on them.

Sonya was isolated in the ring and took a dropkick, followed by a double-team move before Green broke up the pin. Chance and Carter took out Green before hitting their finisher on Sonya and picking up the win.

Result: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance def. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

Grade: B

Cody Rhodes was out next and said he accepted the Judgment Day's challenge and will face them with two other mystery partners.

Indus Sher vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander on RAW

The Hurt Business duo took Sanga from the apron before isolating Veer Mahan in the ring. They sent Sanga off the apron once more when he came back up before Veer took Shelton down in the ring with a leaping tackle.

Veer dropped Shelton outside before Sanga returned, and they isolated Benjamin in the ring. Indus Sher hit their backbreaker/elbow drop combo and picked up the quick win.

Result: Indus Sher def. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

Grade: B-

Someone spilled water on Kevin Owens backstage, and he managed not to get angry before they ran into Riddle. KO almost lost it again but managed to keep it in check before RAW moved on.

Logan Paul was back on RAW and said Cleveland was on a losing streak. He wanted to turn things around and will join the Money in the Bank ladder match and wanted to bring the briefcase back to Cleveland.

Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and LA Knight said they all wanted to win at MITB. Santos Escobar and Butch joined them before a brawl broke out, and Logan Paul cleared the ring before hitting a dive on Escobar and Butch.

Logan climbed up the ladder in the ring before posing with the briefcase as RAW continued.

Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser on RAW

Kaiser got the upper hand and took Riddle into the corner for some chops and strikes before getting a big dropkick on the apron. Riddle came back with some big slams and hit Broton before kicking him in the face from the apron.

Gunther ran distraction before Kaiser dropped Riddle outside. Back in the ring, Riddle got strikes before Kaiser got a near fall off a counter. The Original Bro caught Kaiser with a suplex of his own and hit the Bro-Derek for the win.

Result: Riddle def. Ludwig Kaiser

Gunther attacked Riddle after the match before Kaiser came back, and they worked on his left ankle with Gunther stomping on it.

Grade: B

Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders on RAW

Gable and Erik kicked off the match, and tags were made before Otis was isolated in the ring. Otis reversed a suplex and tagged in Gable, who hit a neckbreaker and tried to lift Ivar for a suplex before sending them both outside.

Gable got a moonsault on the Vikings outside before heading back up top for a diving headbutt to Erik in the ring. Valhalla got on the apron, and Maxxine took her down with a big suplex.

Chad, Otis, and Maxxine were celebrating the takedown when Erik dragged Gable back to the middle of the ring and picked up the win with a big slam.

Result: The Viking Raiders def. Alpha Academy

Grade: B-

Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya on RAW

Ripley attacked Natalya before the bell and sent her outside and into the barricades. Ripley tossed her into the steel steps and the apron before mocking her and hitting a headbutt.

Rhea hit a Riptide back in the ring and took her out as the match was called off.

Result. N/A

Grade: C

Backstage, Akira Tozawa offered to join Cody to face Judgment Day, as did KO and Sami Zayn. Cody picked the tag champs to join him before RAW moved on.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Trish Stratus on RAW

Rodrguez was tossing the WWE legend around in the ring, but Trish managed to come back with an elbow before slapping her in the face. Raquel sent her into the corner and tried for a spear, but Trish sidestepped.

Trish tried to get a pin but failed before kicking Raquel in the head several times. The Hall of Famer tried for a headlock but was overpowered before sending her face-first into the buckles off a counter.

Trish locked in a camel clutch before Raquel turned it into a sidewalk slam. Trish ate the buckles off a drop before Zoey Stark got involved and took Raquel down on the apron. Becky Lynch attacked Zoey before Trish got involved, and Raquel was disqualified.

Result: Trish Stratus def. Raquel Rodriguez via DQ

Grade: B+

Bron Breakker was backstage and said that he hoped Seth would still face him tomorrow after the attack from Balor.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed on RAW

Reed was in control early on, but Nakamura managed to take him down before heading outside as Ricochet came out to watch the match. Reed sent Nakamura outside and into Ricochet, who kicked Shinsuke back at Reed.

Reed sent Ricochet into the steel steps before the latter got on the apron, only to accidentally interrupt Shinsuke's finisher. Reed got the takedown and hit the Tsunami before picking up the win.

Result: Bronson Reed def. Shinsuke Nakamura

Grade: B-

Seth Rollins was backstage and said that despite what the doctors told him, he would show up to defend his title on NXT tomorrow.

Judgment Day vs. Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens on RAW

Cody and Balor kicked off the match, and Sami was tagged in early on before Rhea interfered and dropped Sami from the apron. After a break, Owens was in, and Dominik tried to run away, but KO dragged him back in and hit a superkick before getting a cannonball.

Balor got some big moves, but Cody returned and took him down. A distraction from Rhea allowed Priest to get the South of Heaven on Cody before Sami sent Dom outside and hit a big dive. Back in the ring, Priest took the Cody Cutter for a near fall.

Balor attacked KO on the apron and got sent into the barricades before Dom returned and took the helluva kick and a stunner. Cody got the Cross Rhodes on Priest and picked up the win.

Result: Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens def. Judgment Day

Grade: B

