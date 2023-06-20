Seth Rollins confirms his status for title match at major WWE show after possible injury on RAW

Wrestling fans were concerned about the World Heavyweight Champion's further status after Finn Balor viciously attacked Seth Rollins on tonight's WWE RAW.

First, his open title match was forced to be canceled because it looked like The Visionary was possibly injured after an assault at the hands of the Judgment Day member on the latest episode of RAW.

He is also set to face Bron Breakker tomorrow for the World Heavyweight Championship at the WWE NXT Gold Rush. Since the WWE Officials took Rollins backstage and the medics checked him, the status of facing the former NXT Champion was unknown.

But after Bron Breakker vowed to destroy Rollins, the latter appeared in a backstage video package. Seth Rollins was in the medical room, stating he did not care about what the doctors told him.

He reassured Breakker that he would be at NXT tomorrow to defend the World Heavyweight Championship. The Visionary also told Finn Balor that the latter was the guy he lost to seven years ago and gave a two-word message - "WELCOME BACK!"

After his business with the NXT star finishes, the 37-year-old star has promised to meet the Judgment Day member at Money in the Bank.

What did you think of the major announcement by Seth Rollins on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes