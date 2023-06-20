WWE Superstar returns from injury after 9 months; launches surprise attack on RAW

A WWE Superstar has returned from injury after over nine months on RAW. The star immediately attacked The Miz, kicking off a match between them. Tommaso Ciampa was only too happy to take out his former ally.

Tommaso Ciampa had been aligned with The Miz last year when he made his way to the main roster. He helped the star before going for a United States Championship match against Bobby Lashley,

In October, he had surgery to repair a hip labrum injury. Since then, the star has been out of action. Earlier this year, he provided an update saying that he had completed his final stem cell treatment and was finally ready to heal.

Now, the star is not only healed, but he is better than ever. The star returned on WWE RAW this week to attack The Miz, who was complaining about Seth Rollins' possible injury forcing him to cancel the open challenge match for the title.

He faced the star in a singles match, and after viciously beating down the superstar, he defeated him. Ciampa's win was enough to establish himself after his WWE RAW return.

Do you think Tommaso Ciampa will ally himself with Johnny Gargano? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

