37-year-old WWE star provides health update amid absence from in-ring competition

In April 2022, Ciampa officially moved from NXT to Monday Night RAW. The 37-year-old then formed an alliance with The Miz. However, he has not competed since September, after losing to Bobby Lashley in a United States Championship match at a WWE live event. Last October, the former NXT Champion announced that he had undergone surgery to repair a hip labrum injury.

Ciampa recently took to Instagram to provide an update on his health. He disclosed that he had received his final stem cell treatment.

"Today was my final stem cell treatment. They have this awesome tradition at @bioxcellerator where you write what you are hoping to achieve on your stem cell bag. I wrote 'dance with buddies' which is Willow's term for wrestling, and 'play tag' because it breaks my heart that I can't run and play with my 4 year old. 130 million cells via IV 190 million cells via intraarticular (ankles, knees, hips, shoulders) 40 million cells via intradiscal (lumbar spine, facets, SI joints) 360 million stem cells in total. Let's heal! 🖤 Mommy, Daddy, Willow Forever 🖤" Ciampa wrote.

Tommaso Ciampa on why he joined the WWE main roster

Despite previously vowing to spend his career in NXT, Tommaso Ciampa agreed to join Monday Night RAW last year.

In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the former NXT Champion explained that several factors contributed to his decision to join the main roster last April, including having a successful neck injury.

"So much. I get asked this all the time. Having a successful neck surgery, huge factor. Going into that and having the pain I had for as long as I had, I always felt like, your career's ending soon. Now I don't feel that way. Now I feel like, 'Oh, you might have just finished the first half of your career.' Because I've learned how to wrestle with it, and I'm not in pain," he said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

