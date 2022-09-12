Tommaso Ciampa discusses what changed his mind about joining WWE’s main roster

Tommaso Ciampa has commented on why he decided to join the main roster after vowing to spend his career in NXT. He mentioned his neck condition being a major factor.

He had a successful career in the black and gold era of the brand, where he held multiple titles and headlined numerous events. The former NXT Champion was called up to Monday Night RAW several months ago, and is currently part of an alliance with The Miz.

In a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Tommaso Ciampa stated that a lot went into his decision to join the main roster, especially after having successful surgery on his neck.

“So much,” Ciampa said. “I get asked this all the time. Having a successful neck surgery, huge factor. Going into that and having the pain I had for as long as I had, I always felt like, your career’s ending soon. Now I don’t feel that way. Now I feel like, ‘Oh, you might have just finished the first half of your career.’ Because I’ve learned how to wrestle with it, and I’m not in pain. (H/T WrestleZone)

Tommaso Ciampa says he's excited for the opportunities on the main roster

The former NXT Champion had an oppurtinty at the United States Championship several weeks ago against Bobby Lashley, but he was unable to win the title.

Opportunities like these, facing new opponents and maturity are some of the reasons why Tommaso Ciampa decided to join the main roster.

“Having a child, having the pandemic happen and spending three years with her at home and having that time, now she’s at the point, she’s with me right now at SummerSlam. A lot has changed. My life has changed. My maturity has changed. The opportunities are exciting to me. There’s a lot of new opponents for me to face. It’s hard to put it on one thing.”

The Miz is a WWE veteran, and there are so many things he can teach Tommaso Ciampa on the red brand. It'll be interesting to see how he gets handled now that Triple H is the head of creative.

