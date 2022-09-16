"Everything you need in a WWE superstar" - 2-time WWE Champion believes the sky is the limit for Tommaso Ciampa

The Miz believes the sky is the limit for Tommaso Ciampa in WWE. The Miz is a veteran of the industry and has won several championships over the years. The A-Lister is currently feuding with Dexter Lumis, who has been stalking him since his return to the company.

Tommaso Ciampa moved to the main roster on WWE RAW after losing to Tony D'Angelo at Stand and Deliver. Ever since, he has been trying to make a name for himself on the red brand, aligning himself with The Miz. Speaking to the New York Post, the former champion said the sky is the limit for Ciampa:

“He has the brains, the wherewithal, the work ethic, everything you need in a WWE superstar,” Miz said. “He just needs TV time and people to start seeing his character and who he is so they can believe in him and they can either hate or love him.” [H/T - New York Post]

The two are currently on the red brand and feuding with Dexter Lumis.

Tommaso Ciampa recalls what made him join the main roster

Tommaso Ciampa was a staple on the Black and Gold brand and worked there for years. Earlier this year, he made his move to the main roster to join the red brand. After spending weeks on RAW, he aligned himself with The Miz, who was feuding with Logan Paul at the time.

Ciampa has stated in the past that he would never move to the main roster due to a tight schedule and previous neck injuries. Speaking to Fightful, the 37-year-old superstar explained why he decided to move to the main roster despite his previous beliefs:

“So much,” Ciampa said. “I get asked this all the time. Having a successful neck surgery, huge factor. Going into that and having the pain I had for as long as I had, I always felt like, your career’s ending soon. Now I don’t feel that way. Now I feel like, ‘Oh, you might have just finished the first half of your career.’ Because I’ve learned how to wrestle with it, and I’m not in pain." [H/T - WrestleZone]

Tommaso Ciampa, along with The Miz, are feuding with Dexter Lumis. The two are also working together as a tag team and have defeated Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali on WWE RAW.

