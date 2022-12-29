Tommaso Ciampa has been off WWE TV for months. He is currently out injured, but when can we expect him to make a return?

Ciampa was last seen on TV on the September 19 episode of RAW, where he helped The Miz escape Dexter Lumis. He wrestled his last match at a house show two days before, where he challenged Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship.

The former NXT Champion's injury was made public on the October 24 episode of RAW, when Johnny Gargano mentioned it in a promo. A few days later, Tommaso revealed in an Instagram post that he had undergone surgery to correct an issue with his hip labrum. He did not mention a potential return date in the post.

While a normal hip surgery could see a wrestler return to action in 3-4 months' time, a hip labrum surgery has an estimated recovery time of up to nine months, according to americanhipinstitute.com.

If Tommaso Ciampa underwent surgery in the month between his last match and the injury being announced on TV, his return date could be as far away as June 2023. Even if we are mostly optimistic, it is not likely that we will see the former #DIY member back before next year's WrestleMania 39 in April.

Tommaso Ciampa discussed his transition from NXT to the main roster earlier this year

Tommaso Ciampa is an important name in the history of WWE's developmental brand NXT. He was one of the show's flagbearers during its most successful time in 2016-18. He even became the NXT Champion on two occasions.

Ciampa was brought to the main roster after WrestleMania 38. After floundering on RAW for a couple of months, his presentation changed when Triple H came into power. The 27-year-old was thereafter presented as a credible challenger for the United States Championship.

Speaking with WrestleRant ahead of making his first SummerSlam appearance back in June, the former NXT Tag Team Champion discussed his main roster call-up.

“For me with wrestling, it’s the process is what I’ve always loved,” Tommaso Ciampa said. “I love that everybody has their individual stories. I love that I’ve had over 18 years to create my own story. And I liked that this is a big part of it. Like just the timing of the main roster was perfect. Doing SummerSlam on the main roster is far different than doing it with NXT Takeovers. It’s been a blast this week.” [H/T - WrestleZone]

His main roster run now being put on hold, fans are eager to see what Tommaso Ciampa can do under WWE's new regime.

