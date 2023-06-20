Rhea Ripley attacks former champion; costs her opportunity on WWE RAW

Current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley took out former Divas Champion Natalya on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

As announced by WWE, The Queen of Harts was set to go head-to-head with The Eradicator in a non-title match tonight. It was a rematch from the 2023 Night of Champions, where Ripley squashed Nattie in 69 seconds.

Last week on the red brand, the former Divas Champion explained her action about not being the same since Night of Champions. Natalya stated being different was good and hinted at a potential character change to reinvent herself.

However, the 41-year-old's opportunity was taken away by the Judgment Day member. In a backstage segment, Rhea Ripley told Finn Balor and Damian Priest that she hoped the two men were on the same page as she had business to take care of.

The women's champion wasted no time getting the upper hand as she took out Queen of Harts before the bell rang! Ripley sent Natalya into the steel steps and then against the ring apron.

Rhea Ripley hit Nattie with the Riptide and eradicated her before the match started. It remains to be seen how Natalya will recover from this loss on tonight's RAW.

