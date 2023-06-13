Former champion explains actions of not being same since Night of Champions; teases character change on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, former WWE Divas Champion Natalya discussed her actions of not being the same since the 2023 Night of Champions.

In Saudi Arabia, The Queen of Harts squared off against Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The match saw Nattie getting squashed by The Eradicator in just 69 seconds.

Since then, Natalya has been trying to put on a strong face and fight through the pain. However, that may have changed after tonight's RAW.

During a backstage interview with Byron Saxton, The Queen of Harts mentioned that being different since Night of Champion is probably good. She also added that being herself has got her nowhere.

Following Monday Night RAW, the former WWE Divas Champion shed light on her actions since her loss to Rhea Ripley, indicating a potential change to her character.

"I haven't been the same since Night Of Champions. I've beaten myself up worse than any one else could ever beat me. I wish I knew how to turn it all around," Nattie wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Nattie @NatbyNature I haven’t been the same since Night Of Champions. I’ve beaten myself up worse than any one else could ever beat me. I wish I knew how to turn it all around. I haven’t been the same since Night Of Champions. I’ve beaten myself up worse than any one else could ever beat me. I wish I knew how to turn it all around.

It remains to be seen if the Stamford-based promotion will make The Queen of Harts a heel to give her a push. Only time will tell how the storyline unfolds for Natalya in WWE.

What do you make of Natalay's explanation? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes