WWE Superstar tries to explain reason for vicious assault; sets up title match but crowd hijacks segment

WWE RAW saw a vicious assault kick off the night, with Seth Rollins finding himself on the wrong side of a former Universal Champion. Balor's assault might have left Rollins incapacitated, but that won't be enough to make Judgment Day happy.

Seth Rollins was the victim of an attack that saw him forced to cancel his usual open challenge match this week, as Balor hit him with multiple Coup De Graces, leaving him unable to defend himself.

When Finn Balor finally came out to address what had happened earlier in the night, he was not really given a chance to speak. He spoke about how the WWE crowd had interrupted him and sung last week and was immediately shut down by the audience singing again.

Rhea Ripley was not able to shut them up either, but she set up what sounded like a title match for Money in the Bank, saying that Balor would beat Rollins to bring home the World Heavyweight Championship. She also claimed that Priest would win the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase, while Dominik would defeat Cody Rhodes.

The moment Dominik got the mic, he was showered with boos. He almost could not be heard, but just issued a challenge to Cody Rhodes for a six-person tag team match later in the night, before having to leave thanks to the stubborn crowd.

