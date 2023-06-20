Logan Paul enters the WWE Money in the Bank match

Social Media superstar Logan Paul returned to WWE tonight for the first time since his match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

WWE @WWE BREAKING: @LoganPaul has officially been added to the Men's #MITB Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank live on Saturday, July 1 at @TheO2 in London! BREAKING: @LoganPaul has officially been added to the Men's #MITB Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank live on Saturday, July 1 at @TheO2 in London! https://t.co/7wXFLABpc2

Perched atop a ladder in the middle of the ring, Paul announced that he was entered in the Money in the Bank ladder match next month. No qualifying match necessary.

Following his announcement, his fellow MITB match participants made their voices heard. Ricochet was first to interrupt on the mic, followed by Shinsuke Nakamura, L.A. Knight, and Santos Escobar of the LWO.

Finally, Butch of the Brawling Brutes made his presence known, not bothering with a microphone and immediately attacking Logan to set off a brawl between all six men.

Logan Paul made his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, where he successfully teamed with The Miz against Dominik and Rey Mysterio. Miz would turn on his partner following the match, setting up a bout between the two at SummerSlam that year. Logan would go on to win that match.

The host of the ImPAULsive podcast would then challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, at Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia. While he didn't win the title, his performance was lauded by many critics.

We'll have to wait and see where Logan Paul's WWE career takes him following WWE Money in the Bank in London.

