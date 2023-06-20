Cody Rhodes and current champions defeat top faction on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes teamed up with current Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to defeat a top faction tonight on RAW.

Judgment Day has been on a roll lately. Rhea Ripley is the current Women's World Champion, Damian Priest is competing in the Money in the Bank ladder match, Finn Balor is competing for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Money in the Bank, and even Dom has a match against Cody Rhodes at MITB.

Hence, tonight on the red brand, Judgment Day was riding on this confidence wave when they showed up to RAW. First, Balor took out Rollins in a vicious assault. Then Dominik challenged Cody Rhodes to find himself two partners and face them later at night.

Rhodes found the perfect partners in Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. All six men put on an incredible showing in the main event of RAW. However, despite Rhea's best efforts, she couldn't prevent Rhodes, Zayn, and Owens from defeating her stablemates.

After this win, the momentum would've shifted slightly in favor of Rhodes, who has to face Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank.

