WWE Superstar shown losing her mind in multiple short videos in public during RAW

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green was shown in a hilarious video package losing her calm in public in multiple Tik Tok videos on tonight's Monday Night RAW.

Sonya Deville and Green were set to face new stars Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on the red brand show. But before the contest, the Stamford-based promotion funnily displayed the 32-year-old star's true colors.

Apparently, Chelsea Green's on-screen and off-screen personalities are the same adapting the infamous Miss "Karen" moniker. Green has been a complaint box since her WWE return, and Adam Pearce has been her victim.

The Stamford-based company showcased multiple short videos of Chelsea Green having meltdowns and flipping out at a restaurant manager, a barista store, and road rage in public.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps This Chelsea Green ‘Karen’ TikTok video package ruled This Chelsea Green ‘Karen’ TikTok video package ruled 😭😭😭 https://t.co/qqAIUQF8ik

Sonya Deville began the match with Katana Chance before Ms. TikTok Karen Chelsea Green tagged in and gained control. She elbowed Kayden Carter away.

In the contest's closing moments, Katana hit a running clothesline on Deville before tagging her partner in. The duo hit the "Afterparty" finisher on their challenger to pick up their first win on WWE RAW!

It remains to be seen how the company unfolds and explores Green's "Karen" character on television.

