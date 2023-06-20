37-year-old WWE Superstar possibly suffers broken leg on RAW; future unclear after apparent serious injury

Tonight has not been for the faint of heart on WWE RAW. There was a vicious assault to kick off proceedings with Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, but it was not the only issue. Later on, after Matt Riddle's match, Gunther attacked him and proceeded to viciously maul his leg, with the obvious intention of breaking it.

The star had assaulted Giovanni Vinci before, taking him out of action. It was clear that Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser were out to take revenge in any way possible thanks to Riddle's actions.

Ludwig faced Riddle in a singles match on WWE RAW and was clearly focused on one thing and one thing only - trying to take him out. In the end, though, the domination from Riddle was not something he could overcome.

The star hit a suplex that was enough for the Bro-Derek. The move got Riddle a win, defeating the Imperium member.

However, that was not enough. After the match, Gunther attacked Riddle, taking his leg out from under him. The Intercontinental Champion attacked his leg repeatedly, looking to break it.

By the end, he was quite badly injured, and it looked as if he had suffered a serious injury to his leg. Backstage on WWE RAW, the star was told to take it easy as his leg was badly damaged, and he could only stand with their support.

It was not certain, with the medical personnel quite concerned about him. At this time, if he was given even a storyline injury, his next step remains up in the air as he might need to spend some time off the TV.

