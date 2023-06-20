Former champion shows up on RAW to issue strict warning to Seth Rollins ahead of crucial title match

A former champion showed up on RAW to issue a stern warning to Seth Rollins ahead of their title match later this week.

Ever since he lost the NXT Championship, Bron Breakker has been on a path of destruction. He has made it his mission to annihilate anyone in his way. In the midst of his rampage, Breakker issued a challenge for Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, which the latter accepted, and the match was set for NXT Gold Rush this week.

Tonight on RAW, Rollins was supposed to issue an open challenge but was brutally attacked by an enraged Finn Balor, who hit multiple coup de graces on the world champion. The assault was so bad that Rollins wasn't able to defend his title tonight. This begged the question as to whether Rollins will be able to defend the championship at all this week.

Bron Breakker showed up tonight on RAW in a backstage interview and said that Seth Rollins won't use what happened tonight as an excuse to avoid facing him since he is a fighting champion. Breakker then said that he going to hurt Rollins more than Balor did and become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Even if The Visionary is able to face Bron Breakker at NXT Gold Rush, the latter will have a major advantage over an injured Rollins.

