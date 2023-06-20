Former WWE champion wrestles on RAW for the first time in 12 years; botches several times

It was quite the awakening for Trish Stratus when she stepped into her first singles match on WWE RAW since 2011. Stratus took on Raquel Rodriguez and was completely dominated by the former Women's Tag Team Champion before Becky Lynch invaded the match.

Lynch's accidental assault on the WWE Hall of Famer meant that she was able to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match via disqualification but it didn't come without its issues.

Trish Stratus was part of several botches this week, the most brutal one came when she was thrown out of a Fall Away Slam and caught herself on her own knee. It was her foot that hit the ground first and after she rolled out of the ring it made it seem as though it was injured.

There was later an exchange between Zoey Stark and Raquel Rodriguez on the apron where she was taken down and much like Stratus she came down awkwardly on her knee.

Despite the errors, Stratus proved that she still has what it takes to step in the ring with the current generation of women. She now has a chance to make history at WWE Money in the Bank premium live event in London on July 1, 2023.

