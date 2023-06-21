Paul Heyman addresses The Bloodline situation; says The Usos "were always second to Roman Reigns"

Paul Heyman has been working as The Wiseman for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline for nearly three years. Heyman was recently asked about The Usos situation with the faction, and he had some interesting things to say about the twins.

Roman Reigns took Jey Uso under his wings as The Right Hand Man before Jimmy joined them in The Bloodline. The faction grew once Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa joined the trio, along with Paul Heyman.

After Zayn betrayed The Tribal Chief, things started to fall apart within the group. The Usos slowly grew tired of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's antics, and Jimmy betrayed him. Jey also chose his twin over The Bloodline.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Paul Heyman addressed The Usos situation with Roman Reign and The Bloodline. Heyman shot down the rumors of being the brain behind the current state of the faction and added that the twins were always second to The Tribal Chief.

"A 100% my fault? Uh, I don't know how we can take that position, so I do respect your opinion. Um, listen this is growing pains, and The Usos are now experiencing the same growing pains when they were children and they were always second to Roman Reigns. Whether be on the football field or at the house or who got the better food, the better nutrition, the better body, or who could just whoops whose a** in the backyard. It was always, you know, The Tribal Chief, that remained dominant over the twins. And it did take two twins to take The Tribal Chief down," The Wiseman said.

He added that he loved the twins, but Jimmy and Jey would get the beatings of a lifetime at the hands of The Bloodline in London.

"I love the twins. I love Jey and Jimmy. And I hope they will display the same greatness that they did as the greatest tag team champions of all time when they take their beatings from Roman Reigns and Solo at Money in the Bank, July 1st, in London. I am very proud of them for being willing to take those beatings." [From 00:50 to 02:06]

Fans are eagerly waiting for The Bloodline’s Civil War booked to take place at Money in the Bank. However, it’s unfortunate that Reigns will work another Premium Live Event without defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Paul Heyman could betray Roman Reigns in The Bloodline to join The Usos in WWE

Paul Heyman has been one of the greatest managers in the history of sports entertainment. It’s great to see the work he has put in with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in recent years.

However, the legendary Bill Apter believes that The Tribal Chief could be in for a surprise soon. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s UnSKripted, Apter shared his thoughts about the massive betrayal angle on SmackDown, where Jey Uso turned on the faction. He explained that WWE could pull off another swerve by having The Wiseman leave Reigns in London.

"I think the biggest shock that could happen at this point cause they are gonna keep this thing going; it's gonna be Roman and Solo against The Usos. What if Paulie went with The Usos? Would you be shocked?" said Bill Apter

WWE could have Roman Reigns lose everyone around him before he loses his title and becomes a babyface. That could be the next chapter in The Tribal Chief’s story.

Do you think Paul Heyman will leave Roman Reigns soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

