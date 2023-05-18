Potential spoiler on WWE's plans for Roman Reigns at SummerSlam - Reports

After retaining his titles at WrestleMania 39 last month against Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns has not defended his championships yet. Today new reports have squashed any chance of the two superstars potentially facing off in a rematch any time soon.

The Head of The Table is approaching almost 1000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, in what has been not only a historic run for not just himself but for the entire industry as a whole.

With the American Nightmare currently embroiled in a feud with Brock Lesnar and Roman working a more part-time schedule, Xero News reported earlier today that "Cody Rhodes will not be facing Roman Reigns at SummerSlam."

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Per wrestlevotes: Cody Rhodes Vs Roman reigns is ‘on the table’ to main event wrestlemania 40 next year. Per wrestlevotes: Cody Rhodes Vs Roman reigns is ‘on the table’ to main event wrestlemania 40 next year. https://t.co/tiQVeuA0Vj

During his run as World Champion, Roman has defeated some of WWE's biggest names, such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Edge, Daniel Bryan, and Goldberg.

WWE incorrectly advertised Roman Reigns for a show

Over the past year, The Head of The Table has worked a more relaxed schedule for the company, with him wrestling fewer and fewer dates.

Earlier this week, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter tweeted that World Wrestling Entertainment offered fans a chance for a refund after falsely advertising Roman for an upcoming house show.

"WWE has stated that the promotional material advertising Roman Reigns to appear in Fayetteville for a house show on Saturday is incorrect. He will not be there. Anyone who purchased tickets expecting to see him can get a refund until 7:30 p.m. Saturday," tweeted Meltzer.

Reigns is set to compete in his first match since WrestleMania 39 on Saturday, May 27th, at Night of Champions. He and Solo Sikoa will challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

