"Scheana is a snake": Vanderpump Rules fans react to season 11 trailer

Vanderpump Rules, which wrapped up season 10 at the beginning of this year is set to return for another installment. The upcoming season may be the most awaited season of the Bravo show yet as it will showcase the aftermath of Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix with one of her best friends, Rachel Leviss, formerly known as Raquel.

Ever since Bravo dropped the trailer for season 11, there's a lot that's left fans anticipating for more. One of the major storylines that was teased in the preview was Schwartz admitting to making out with Scheana Shay while in Las Vegas.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and call Scheana Shay out. One person, @KaitllinBeatty, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"The absolute REASON I've been on tram @MusicKillsKate and @stassi since the jump.. @Scheana is a SNAKE."

Vanderpump Rules season 11 is set to air on January 30, 2024.

Vanderpump Rules fans react to the revelation about Scheana x Schwartz hooking up in season 11 trailer

Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, which saw a lot of traction this year, is set to return with another season. The Bravo-verse and its fans were shocked when they found out about Tom Sadoval's months-long affair with Rachel Leviss and the upcoming season will feature the aftermath of the same.

In the beginning of the trailer, Ariana noted that if she could survive the worst-case scenario, she could do anything. Meanwhile, Lisa Vanderpump noted that the doors were open for her.

Throughout the trailer, fans can see the other cast members trying to accommodate both Madix and Sandoval. James Kennedy is seen making a boundary in the sand and saying "That's Ariana's side." While Tom Schwartz encourages Sandoval to date someone, Ariana asks her boyfriend, Daniel Wai, to move to her town.

However, the most shocking aspect of the season 11 trailer wasn't in regards to Tom Sandoval or Ariana Madix. It came when, during a conversation with Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz opened up about an incident that took place in Las Vegas.

He told the season 11 cast member that he has been a "make out sl*t," revealing that he made out with Scheana Shay. This is bound to cause problems, especially between Tom and his ex-wife Katie, who had one rule for them when they parted ways, which was to not get involved with anyone in the friend group.

When Katie found out, she told the Vanderpump Rules star that her feelings didn't matter to him. Much like the time Tom made out with Rachel, he told her that it was "one kiss."

While in conversation with Katie, Scheana noted that she misses who he used to be with her while in tears. However, it is unclear who she was referring to.

Fans took to social media to react to the revelation and slammed the cast member online.

