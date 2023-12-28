Vanderpump Rules season 11 new Promo breakdown: 3 major takeaways

Vanderpump Rules is gearing up to make a juicier-than-ever return in season 11. Bravo’s reality TV show became a fan-favorite earlier this year owing to the infamous "Scandoval" controversy during season 10. The cheating scandal within the cast garnered significant traction on the internet.

Two of the show’s principal cast members, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, broke up in March following the controversy where Ariana learned that her husband was in a months-long affair with fellow castmate Rachel. While the ex-couple will return in the new season, Rachel won’t make a feature.

Besides Sandoval and Madix, Lisa Vanderpump, DJ James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, and Tom Schwartz are also returning. In addition to continuing the last season’s plotline, many bombshell revelations are dropped in the new promo.

From love triangles to new feuds, Vanderpump Rules season 11 is all set to chronicle the shifts in group dynamics of the cast members.

3 major takeaways from Vandepump Rules season 11 new promo

The post "Scandoval" dynamics

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are nowhere closer to making peace after the discovery of the latter’s infidelity. They aren’t on speaking terms but are caught in an awkward post-break-up living phase. The new promo of Vanderpump Rules showcases how the exes and their costars continue to move ahead in life, witnessing a sudden shift in group dynamics after the scandal. Ariana can be heard addressing this in the new promo of Vanderpump Rules season 11,

“Tom blew up our lives.”

The scene is cut through with Lisa Vanderpump likely talking to Sandoval about Rachel Leviss. The affair began in Summer 2022, during and even after the filming of season 10. A few cast members grew suspicious, but it wasn’t Madix going through Sandoval’s phone that she found concrete evidence of the infidelity.

She saw an intimate video of Sandoval and Leviss, and the infamous cheating controversy dubbed by fans as "Scandoval" was born. The shocking twist catapulted Vanderpump Rules to record-breaking ratings and earned the show two Emmy nominations. In the promo, Lisa Vanderpump likely talks to Sandavol about Leviss. She can be heard saying,

“She’s blocked you. It’s over.”

Tom Schwartz admits he secretly made out with Scheana Shay

Though animosity between Ariana and Sandoval was expected, new feuds have also emerged after the ousting of an explosive revelation. It appears Ariana and Sandoval are not the only exes who are struggling to juggle their lives. Tom Schwartz's long-hidden secret fling with Scheana Shay in Las Vegas has been revealed.

Schwartz, who was married to Katie Maloney, admitted to the indiscretion to Lana Kent in the promo.

“I made out with Scheana in Vegas. No one even knows that.”

A visibly shocked Lana could only utter “What?” out of her mouth upon listening to his confession.

Katie Maloney confronts Tom Schwartz

In a scene that seems to have occurred after the ousting of Schwartz's dark secret, Katie has a one-on-one conversation with her ex-husband.

“My feelings never mattered to you.”

In response, the ex-husband attempted to downplay his mistake, saying, “It was one kiss.”

Elsewhere in the Vanderpump Rules promo, viewers can see tension bubbling between Scheana and Sandoval. Katie and Lana have a snarky conversation. Meanwhile, a scene sees Sandoval screaming,

“This is my life.”

Vanderpump Rules season 11 premieres on January 30 only on Bravo at 8 pm ET. Non-cable users will also be able to stream the show on Peacock the next day.