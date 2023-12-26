After six long months of waiting, fans of Vanderpump Rules can finally breathe in and rejoice. Vandepump Rules has been renewed for the eleventh season and is expected to premiere on Bravo on Tuesday, January 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The episodes will be available for streaming on Peacock the next day.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 saw a bombastic finale episode coupled with a three-part reunion special. Despite the hours devoted to the show, the underlying conflict between the cast members throughout last season wasn't quite resolved to satisfaction, and the upcoming season is expected to pick up the pieces where the previous season left off.

On December 12, 2023, Bravo released a Vanderpump Rules special feature titled A Decade of Rumors and Lies. As the special aired and was widely received, it shed light on the continuing journey of the show, which has been running for a decade now.

A press release stated that the objective of this special feature was to chronicle the deceptions and transgressions that have come to pass within the group of friends prominently featured on the show.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 release timings for all regions

Country Date Time East Coast of the US (ET) January 30, 2023 8:00 PM West Coast of the US (PT) January 30, 2023 5:00 PM Midwest of the US (CT) January 30, 2023 7:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) January 30, 2023 6:00 PM Alaska (AKT) January 30, 2023 4:00 PM Hawaii (HT) January 30, 2023 3:00 PM England (BST) January 31, 2023 1:00 AM France (CEST) January 31, 2023 2:00 AM Spain (CEST) January 31, 2023 2:00 AM Germany (CEST) January 31, 2023 2:00 AM Australia (AEDT) January 31, 2023 12:00 PM Japan (JT) January 31, 2023 10:00 AM South Korea (KST) January 31, 2023 10:00 AM India (IST) January 31, 2023 6:30 AM

What to expect from Vanderpump Rules season 11?

The new trailer for the upcoming season reveals a lot about the direction in which the show might progress. The drama centered around "Scandoval" is again expected to take center stage in Vanderpump Rules season 11.

For the uninitiated, "Scandoval" is the term coined to describe the cheating scandal involving Tom Sandoval, who cheated on his partner and cast mate Ariana Madix with one of her friends, Raquel Leviss.

Now, in the aftermath of the cheating scandal, which gained enormous press coverage, Ariana is determined to hold her ground and is more empowered than ever. She asserts herself at the beginning of the trailer by saying:

"If I can survive what I thought was a worst-case scenario, then I can do anything."

Even though it might be a new beginning for Ariana, as she is dating someone else, she is still living with her ex, which is something Lisa Vanderpump cannot understand.

Tom and Ariana try their best to avoid each other on the show, and the trailer presents a sneak peek into a heated exchange between them. The other cast members are forced to take sides in the scandal's aftermath. Tom Schwartz finds himself at odds with the others owing to his relationship with Tom Sandoval.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are still friends following their divorce. Both are back on the dating scene, and the upcoming season might feature a love triangle with both of them involved.

What happened in Vanderpump Rules season 10?

At the end of Vanderpump Rules season 10, Ariana discovered the shocking cheating scandal involving Tom and her friend of nine years, Raquel. The conflict between Tom and Ariana blew out of proportion during the season finale and spilled into the reunion episode.

As the dust began settling down, Ariana went back to working on herself. She recently released her cocktail book and appeared on Dancing With The Stars. She is set to star in a Broadway production, Roxie Hart In Chicago.

Raquel Leviss has since decided not to return to the show. According to Today, Tom Sandoval has revealed the news of his breakup with her.