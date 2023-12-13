"I was fully in love with her": Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval breaks his silence about his split from Raquel Leviss 

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's affair on Vanderpump Rules season 10 not only ended in Tom's breakup from Ariana Madix but also prompted many Hollywood stars to comment on the situation. While it was one of the most shocking and heartbreaking breakups of 2023, Tom and Leviss both had regrets about what they did, but it also marked the beginning of their love story.

The love story that started when Tom and Ariana were dating, ended with a big feud following the cheating scandal. In a recent interview, Tom spoke about his relationship with Leviss after the cheating scandal and how the two ended it. As part of his interview with Two T's in a Pod podcast, Tom Sandoval mentioned:

"I fought so hard for Rachel. I stopped drinking. I stopped smoking cigarettes because she went away to a facility. I'm like, 'She can't drink, she can't smoke. I'm gonna quit.' We were best friends. It's heartbreaking to go through. I was fully in love with her. She's not just some hot girl. I was a model for 15 years, it's deeper than that.”

Tom Sandoval also mentioned that he contemplated taking mental health treatment, but due to all the expenses he had to pay every month, he decided to work and make money during that time.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are no longer living together, according to Tom Sandoval

As Tom Sandoval spoke about the responsibility and liabilities he faced after the cheating scandal, Ariana Madix was making money and paying her bills on time, while for him, he had to focus on his career. In his words:

"I had to make money. Every single month, all the bills come out of my accounts. The mortgage comes out of my account every month. So, while Ariana's shooting all these ads, she's six months behind in bills.”

Moreover, Tom Sandoval also discussed their living situation because, after the cheating scandal broke, Tom and Ariana continued to live in the same house that they bought for $2 million in 2019.

“She's currently staying in some place. We don't talk. We have a go-between, whether it's my assistant or a friend.”

The living arrangement during that time was not only shocking for fans but also for Leviss herself. In an interview Leviss did with Bethenny Frankel in August 2023, she discussed their living situation, saying:

“People are confused as to why they're still living together. I actually gave Tom the key to my apartment while I was away at the Meadows [mental health facility] and he had a free place to stay and chose to stay in the house with Ariana. I know that a lot of his money was wrapped up in the bar, Schwartz & Sandy's, and I know that Ariana has been doing a lot of brand deals.”

Furthermore, Raquel Leviss added:

“I don't know their situation, but I do know that it really isn't that surprising that they're living together in my eyes because it's been this way. They haven't been an authentic couple, romantic, intimate.”

Levis has also confirmed that she is not going to be part of Vanderpump Rules season 11, which is scheduled to air on Bravo on January 30, 2024.

Among the cast who will appear are Lisa Vanderpump, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Ally Lewber, James Kennedy, and Brock Davies.