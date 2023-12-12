Lala Kent is mad at Ariana Madix for 'becoming god' after Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal

The upcoming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules saw its bombshell trailer released recently. Apart from shedding light on a range of upcoming altercations expected to be a part of the Bravo show, it also saw Lala Kent vent out her frustration at the kind of attention Ariana Madix has been receiving.

Madix underwent a breakup with long-term partner Tom Sandoval in 2022 and had been dealing with the repercussions in Vanderpump Rules season 10. Now, however, it appears as though Kent has run out of patience with her costar.

Lala Kent appears to be angry at Ariana Madix in Vanderpump Rules season 11 trailer

With the season set to air on January 30, the trailer was expected to build hype once again, and that is exactly what has happened. Lala Kent and Ariana Madix have been close friends for years but appear to be running into a potential altercation.

While Madix herself did not majorly feature in the trailer, Kent was seen voicing her frustration with her former friend. She claimed that Madix had been acting like a god ever since she and Sandoval broke up.

"I have never experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly becomes God!"

The comment was seemingly made in front of Scheana Shay and led to a range of reactions from fans. People claimed that Kent was undoubtedly jealous of her co-star, who has had a lot of success in recent months.

Madix is currently marketing her book and was recently seen in Dancing with the Stars season 32. The trailer also saw Lisa Vanderpump comment on the situation, who claimed that Ariana had seen a range of doors open for her since Tom Sandoval had dumped her.

Regardless, while it is clear that Madix has seen her stock rise since the separation, she has maintained that she is heartbroken and is still dealing with the emotional aspect of everything that happened.

The trailer also promised a range of altercations between Sandoval and Madix herself, even though it did not show a direct altercation. As the ex-couple continues to be a part of the season 11 main cast, fans can expect this thread to be explored further in the coming time.

As things stand, it appears as though season 11 will instead open with a more direct altercation between Lala Kent and Ariana Madix. The situation also appears to be complementary to her recent comments defending Sandoval, according to US Weekly. Kent had claimed that the constant abuse towards Sandoval, also from her Vanderpump Rules’ co-stars, had to stop at some point.

She had lauded Sandoval for continuing his life despite the criticism and now appears to have an issue with Madix. With season 11 of Vanderpump Rules to be aired on January 30, it is only a matter of weeks before things become clearer.