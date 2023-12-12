Vanderpump Rules' ex-couple Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz to be involved in a love triangle

Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules season 10 ended in June 2023 with many controversies. Most notably, Tom Sandoval was caught in a cheating scandal after being accused of cheating on his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Maddix.

However, Ariana is not the only ex that Sandoval has to traverse past in the upcoming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. A similar situation has been played out between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, who were previously in a relationship but have since become regular enemies. As far as the season 11 trailer is concerned, they are expected to be involved in a love triangle with another woman.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 trailer reveals a love triangle involving Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz

With the new season set to premiere on January 30, 2024, a trailer was released on December 11, 2023. As things stand, Maloney and Schwartz seem to be attracted to 24-year-old actress Tori Keeth.

Katie and Tom first got into a relationship back in 2011 and ended up marrying in 2016. After continuous altercations, they decided to part ways in 2022 and have since been said to be friends. However, that friendship is sure to be tested in the upcoming season 11.

In the trailer, things turned delicate when Tom Sandoval entered the house. Katie is a close friend of Ariana Madix, whom Sandoval had cheated on. Meanwhile, Schwartz continues to be friends with the under-fire Vanderpump Rules star.

The season 11 trailer saw Maloney and Schwartz kiss the same woman. The woman’s identity remained a mystery initially. However, the trailer later revealed it to be Dangerous Cheaters and The Never List actress Tori Keeth. The 24-year-old was revealed to be joining the Vanderpump Rules cast and immediately seemed to have made a few fans.

Schwartz was seen commenting that he had never been in a love triangle before.

Maloney, however, seemed more confident and wanted “the best man to win.”

Keeth is originally a singer/songwriter from Seattle and grew famous after her song Lovesick went viral on the internet. Now joining the Vanderpump Rules cast, Keeth is looking for a new adventure and quickly seems to have found one. That, of course, is in the form of a potential love triangle involving two people previously in a relationship.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 has already been said to be one of the most exciting to look forward to. The trailer did nothing but increase the hype as it set things up for a thoroughly interesting start to season 11.

With only a few weeks left, fans will already be getting ready for what is expected to be a rollercoaster of a season for the Bravo series.