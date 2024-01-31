Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiere: Top 5 unforgettable moments

Vanderpump Rules season 11 recently premiered on January 30, 2024, on Bravo and once again brought the group of friends together as they recovered from the infamous Scandoval drama. According to ScreenRant, Tom wasn't featured in the season opener, which instead focused on Ariana and Katie.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiered with several unforgettable moments, from Ariana and Katie's journey to rebuild their empires without their exes to Lala's brush with skepticism and trauma.

The premiere also highlighted the fact that Ariana and Tom still live under the same roof without communicating with each other. Additionally, fans learned about Tom Schwartz's feelings of alienation as he feels distant from the rest of the group.

Vanderpump Rules has been Bravo's flagship show for ten years, but with cast changes, some fans were unsure if the show's previous season would be its last. After it was revealed that Tom Sandoval had cheated on Ariana with Raquel Leviss, the focus of Vanderpump Rules season 10 shifted from Katie and Tom Schwartz's divorce in 2022 to their twelve-year relationship.

A look into the five unforgettable moments from Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiere

Keep reading to learn about the five most dramatic and unforgettable moments from the season 11 premiere of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo.

1) Ariana Madix suspects that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are still together

As per reports by ScreenRant, during the premiere, Ariana provided some insight into the relationship between Tom and Raquel, who departed Vanderpump Rules after several seasons despite being no longer in contact.

Ariana has access to Tom's mail and deliveries because they still share a roof, especially when he is away from home. She revealed that even though she doesn't know anything about the relationship, she thinks Tom and Raquel are still together because of the correspondence she's seen from Raquel at her Arizona mental health facility.

2) Lala Kent opened up about being skeptical of everything

Lala revealed during the premiere of Vanderpump Rules season 11 that she wants to get over the trauma she's experienced in the previous installments of the show.

ScreenRant said that in the months since Scandoval, she's looked at the kind of life she wants to have and has brought her mother and brother to live with her in Los Angeles. Lala revealed that even as she works through it, she's finding it difficult to stop being dubious of everything and everyone.

3) Scheana Shay offered support to Tom Sandoval after his friend's demise

Summer Moon, the daughter of Scheana Shay and her husband Brock Davies, is first seen in the opening moments of the season 11 premiere.

Eventually, Scheana and Brock get down to discuss the goings-on in their friend group. Scheana revealed that she contacted Tom Sandoval to provide support following the death of Tom's close childhood friend, Ali.

4) Tom Schwartz feels cut off from the rest of the group

Given how closely their personal and professional lives were intertwined, Tom Schwartz suffered greatly when Scandoval made headlines.

In addition to Tom Sandoval's actions severely damaging Schwartz and Sandy's business, Tom revealed that he also found it impossible to control his personal life as he had to figure out who in his social circle he could confide in and who was pushing him away.

5) Ariana Madix opened up about her new beau Dan

As per ScreenRant, Ariana came clean on the premiere about how she met Daniel Wai, her new partner, at a mutual friend's wedding and how he has been a fantastic source of support during a trying period.

She revealed that even though Dan is a resident of New York, he has been making the occasional trip to see her, and the two had been enjoying getting to know each other. At the same time, she continued to manage every area of her life with her long-term ex, Tom Sandoval.

