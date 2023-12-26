Who is Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay married to? All about her husband

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay introduced Brock Davies as her husband and the father of her daughter in season 9 of the Bravo show. Since then, Brock Davies, star of Vanderpump Rules, has established himself as a fan favorite.

According to his official BravoTV biography, Brock is:

"A budding entrepreneur and professional rugby player who keeps a lot of plates spinning in his quest to provide for his family."

Vanderpump Rules star Brock Davies was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia. Apart from appearing on the show, Brock is a former professional rugby player who once hoped to play for his team in the NFL.

Additionally, he works as a personal trainer, utilizing his love for fitness. He was once awarded the F45 Training's Most Inspirational Trainer Award. According to his LinkedIn profile, Brock has also worked as a roofer and a plumber.

Brock co-founded Homebody Live Fitness in January 2020 and describes it as a live-streaming fitness platform and one-stop solution health and fitness marketplace that allows creators to monetize their content, build their brands and businesses and engage with consumers in real-time.

A glance at Vanderpump Rules star Brock Davies' relationship with Scheana Shay

According to US Weekly, Vanderpump Rules star Brock Davies first met his wife Scheana Shay through mutual friends in 2019. They began dating around September of that year and eventually went Bravo official with their relationship at BravoCon in 2019.

Speaking of Brock's first BravoCon experience, Scheana told BravoTV:

"I was like, 'I don’t think you know what you signed up for.' I prepared him and I was like, 'When we walk around this corner, there are going to be hundreds of fans screaming (and) paparazzi, And then when I walked around the corner, he was like, 'Oh my god, I know you said to expect that,' but then seeing it and experiencing it when we hadn’t even publicly announced our relationship or anything was just crazy."

Scheana and Brock eventually got engaged in 2021. Speaking about their chemistry and why the couple works so well together, Scheana told BravoTV:

"I think we just are such a great balance for each other, honestly. We both don't put up with each other's sh*t, and we call each other out, and we're very supportive of one another. And I feel like, you know, living together so early in a relationship in a pandemic, like just being locked down together 24 hours a day for months, could have gone one of two ways. And we realized that we just work really well together. We're a good balance."

Brock and Scheana eventually exchanged vows and their Cancun wedding was featured on Vanderpump Rules season 10.

Vanderpump Rules star Brock Davies' first marriage

Brock has two children with his ex-wife, to whom he was married in Australia. According to US Weekly, co-star Lala Kent was the first to accuse him of having marooned his wife and children as he allegedly didn't talk to them for four years straight.

Brock later revealed in a confessional on the show about the state of affairs with his ex-wife:

"Me and my ex, we had two beautiful kids. We split up, and she felt like I abandoned her and the kids by coming to America, she moved on with the kids' stepdad, who then fulfilled the role of being a dad for my kids."

Vanderpump Rules season 11 premieres Tuesday, January 30, 2023, at 8 PM ET on Bravo.