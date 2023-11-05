"This sums up the disastrous Cancun WTA tour finals perfectly" - Fans react to Coco Gauff's umbrella being destroyed during rain delay in Cancun

Tennis fans recently shared their disappointment over Coco Gauff's umbrella breaking under strong winds as horrible weather conditions persisted at the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico. Gauff was competing against compatriot Jessica Pegula for a spot in the final.

Gauff bowed out of the year-end championships with a loss to Pegula on Saturday, November 4. Pegula dominated the proceedings right from the word go. She outperformed her compatriot in every parameter during the opening set and won a total of 11 points on her first serve against Gauff's four.

In the following set, the 29-year-old raised the bar higher as she broke Gauff three times to secure the match 6-2, 6-1.

For Coco Gauff, it was a second consecutive final-four exit after the US Open triumph in September as she finished as a semifinalist at the China Open in October as well. The American struggled throughout her match on Saturday as she battled a spirited opponent and harsh weather that stopped play two times.

At one point during the delays, an umbrella that Gauff was holding to protect herself from the downpour broke. The incident irked tennis buffs on the internet as one of them slammed the WTA for picking Cancun as the host.

"WTA needs to give away its management to someone capable. Cancun in November. What were they thinking," the fan wrote.

Another fan chimed in saying:

"This sums up the disastrous Cancun WTA tour finals perfectly."

A user compared Gauff's situation with the one weather reporters usually face while doing their job and stated:

"Coco Gauff’s got a future at The Weather Channel after her tennis playing career is over if she wants it."

Here are a few more reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

Jessica Pegula takes the lead in head-to-head tally against Coco Gauff

Jessica Pegula (L) and Coco Gauff greet each other.

With her win over Coco Gauff on Saturday, Jessica Pegula tipped the head-to-head tally to 2-1 in her favor.

The duo faced each other for the first time at the Dubai Tennis Championships last year where Pegula drew first blood. She defeated Gauff in straight sets to move into the pre-quarterfinals. She was, however, shown the door by Ons Jabeur in the very next match.

Their second duel came in June this year at the Eastbourne International tournament. Gauff avenged the 2022 loss to her compatriot in the quarterfinals and took on Madison Keys in the semifinal. She however couldn't go past Keys.

Gauff is still alive at the 2023 WTA Finals in the doubles category with Pegula. Their semifinal match against Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva remains suspended courtesy of rain.