How did Scandoval do a "number" on Scheana Shay? Vanderpump Rules states it is "kinda" about her

Vanderpump Rules is set to return to screens with another season next year. The previous installment of the long-running Bravo show saw one of the biggest cheating scandals in the show's history when Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Rachel Leviss.

Andy Cohen termed the scandal Scandoval, and it quickly became one of the biggest trends on the internet. Fans from across the world rallied around Ariana, as Tom and Rachel became the most hated people on the internet. However, the three were not the only people affected by it, which impacted the entire friend circle that stars in the Bravo show as everyone sided with Ariana and slammed Tom and Rachel both online and during the reunion special.

One of the cast members, Scheana Shay, recently opened up about the aftermath of it during an appearance on Bravo's Hot Mic podcast, where she noted that "it did a number" on her.

"Outside of Ariana, I feel like I was the person next mostly directed by all of this, but I'm not allowed to feel anything because it's not about me, because it's only about her. I'm struggling with how can I tell my story while still keeping it about her. Because it's not about me, but it is kinda about me," she said.

The cast member later added:

I lost weight after the scandal, I was in court after the scandal, I was fighting rumors online about my own husband after the scandal. I mean, it really did a number on me that I don't think a lot of people realize."

Vanderpump Rules season 11 is set to air on January 30, 2024.

Scheana Shay faced an "internal" struggle while filming Vanderpump Rules season 11

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay recently appeared on Bravo's Hot Mic, where she discussed Scandoval and filming the upcoming season. The cast member, who has often faced backlash due to her continued association with the infamous cast member, opened up about how she struggled internally to stay loyal and put herself first when it came to Tom and Ariana.

During the bonus episode that was filmed as part of Vanderpump Rules season 10 in light of Scandoval, Scheana Shay broke down while in conversation with Tom Sandoval. At the time, she told him that if he was unhappy, he should have left and not cheated on her with her best friend.

At the time, Rachel had filed a restraining order against the Vanderpump Rules star, which she later withdrew, for allegedly punching her in the face when she found out about the affair. During the recent interview, Scheana noted that cutting Tom out of her life was "so hard." She said that she didn't think Ariana would ever understand how hard it was for her because, while she didn't get cheated on, he personally did a lot of things to her.

"It was this whole internal struggle all season long where I'm like, I have things that I need to work through so I can sleep at night, so I can be a present mother. And I'm someone who always tries to work towards a path of forgiveness, because that's just who I am," the Vanderpump Rules star added.

Scheana continued that it was a struggle to try and stay loyal to Madix while working to put herself first since she always puts everyone first. She noted that this was probably the first season where she did what was best for her. Scheana called her Bravo group an "ensemble cast" and stated that the show wasn't just about "Tom and Ariana."

