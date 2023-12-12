Vanderpump Rules Season 11 trailer teases Tom Schwartz kiss with Scheana Shay

Bravo’s season 11 trailer for Vanderpump Rules has confirmed what series fans may have already been suspecting. Season 11 of the series is set to have a range of explosive altercations, some of which had been building up as part of the previous season as well.

The upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules is also set to again focus on the aftermath of the Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss cheating saga. However, a new one might already be afoot, this time related to the likes of Tom Schwartz and Scheana Shay.

Schwartz, who was previously married to Katie Maloney, apparently ended up kissing Scheana Lay during a recent trip, which also played out in the trailer.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 might include cheating scandal involving Tom Schwartz and Scheana Shay

The explosive season 10 had a range of relationship-related controversies. However, Season 11 is set to follow suit as well. This time around, it will be two people who found themselves defending Tom Sandoval who are involved. The season 11 trailer initially saw Tom Schwartz confess his indiscretion in front of Lala Kent.

He claimed that he had cheated on Katie and referred to himself as a make-out “s**t.” He referred to a recent trip that multiple members of the Vanderpump Rules cast had been on.

“I’ve cheated. I was a makeout s**t. I made out with Scheana, like, in Vegas and nobody knows that.”

Tom then confirmed the news to Lala Kent, who just stared back in disbelief. A range of reactions have since followed, with quite a few fans claiming that the plot point in itself might have been exaggerated by Bravo, or perhaps Tom was merely joking about the situation.

However, the Vanderpump Rules trailer also moved on to his ex-wife and colleague. The two have been trying to get back to their former selves, but the latest incident might make that impossible as well. Katie gave the following one-line response when she heard the news during the trailer:

“My feelings never mattered to you.”

Tom could be heard responding and claiming that it was merely ‘one kiss’ that he shared. Regardless, it is clear that the network is pushing another scandal, this time related to Schwartz and Scheana Shay. Shay and Tom had both been seen defending Tom Sandoval in the aftermath of his own cheating scandal, infamously known as Scandoval.

The two had both individually suggested that the kind of criticism Tom had received was a bit unfair and wanted people on the show to move on. However, it now seems as if this has become a bit of a bonding factor as far as the two stars are concerned. They ended up sharing an intimate moment, which is bound to result in further controversy between Schwartz and Katie Maloney.

Maloney and Tom Schwartz are one of the OG couples on the show, but they ended up separating in 2022. However, the two are still said to be close, and the latest incident is bound to result in further altercations between the two.

Regardless, with the new season of Vanderpump Rules set to air on January 30, fans do not have to wait a long time before the situation loses its vagueness.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will premiere on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The reality show's episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.