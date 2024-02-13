Bad Bunny’s look for the latest Jacquemus campaign stuns the fans: “I love him”

A recent collaboration between Bad Bunny and the highly esteemed fashion brand Jacquemus brought about the creation of the "Les Sculptures" campaign. In the official photographs of the brand's campaign, which were released on February 12, 2024, the singer was seen posing on the stone columns in a manner that resembled a sculpture.

Fans of Bad Bunny and other social media users enthusiastically embraced the campaign. They appreciated him, and one of them even made the following remark:

One of them remarked

Many more reactions were recorded for Benito's looks for the latest Jacquemus campaign.

More details about the latest Bad Bunny’s look for Jacquemus campaign

The stunning Spring/Summer 2024 collection that Simon Jacquemus presented on an impressive fashion show that was appropriately titled "Les Sculptures" has been followed up by an equally gorgeous campaign that he has created.

Bad Bunny became the face of this Jacquemus campaign. The latest version of the "Les Sculptures" campaign features Benito standing as a magnificent work of art.

The musician is captured in a variety of outdoor settings during the shoot, wearing a wide range of statement items by Jacquemus. These pieces were initially presented on the runway in Nice, France, one month ago.

Bad Bunny is shown in a number of different shots, some of which showcase him dressed in neat suiting styles trimmed in unusual silhouettes, while others show him poised on a stone column wearing a bright red suit.

Fans adored the Monaco singer for his graceful poses and charisma during the campaign. Some deemed it as the “best men’s campaign so far,” while others called it “iconic.” Many fans even called his Les Sculptures campaign a “work of art.”

Given that the campaign was captured on stone columns with the singer posing on them, one of the internet users commented:

“Okay this is my new favourite photo shoot”

In the Jacquemus campaign, some thought he looked stunning, while others said he was handsome. He was referred to as "Slayyyyy King" by another user on social media.

Netizens adored Bad Bunny's look for Jacquemus campaign

More reactions from the social media users

Some admirers were completely enamored with his beautiful pictures, while others thought he was a fine man. The following comment was made by another fan:

“In love with how masculine yet feminine he is”

Some fans called him the best model, while one of them praised the cow jacket he wore for the campaign.

The Jacquemus Les Sculptures collection is currently available for purchase from the official online boutique of the luxury fashion label.

As featured in the photographs, this collection offers collarless blazers, loose pleated pants, asymmetric shirts, leather aviator jackets, suit shirts, honeycomb sweaters, trench bombers, contrast knit tops, soft blazers, arty paint shirts, short-sleeved knit polo shirts, and more apparel items.

Accessories such as a circle case bag, oval sunglasses, clip-on wallet, pony hair bucket hat, angled buckle belt, and more are also included in this collection, alongside footwear designs featuring square edge derbies, double boat shoes, and soft sneakers styles.

