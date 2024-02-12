Air Jordan 1 High Wings ‘85 “Black” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 1 High Wings '85 "Black" colorway recently emerged on the internet. The early image of this shoe was shared by a popular shoe collector, @lukematthews_, via an Instagram post. This shoe will be entirely decked in a Black/Wolf Grey/Black/Metallic Gold palette.

The Air Jordan 1 High Wings '85 "Black" shoes are predicted to enter the footwear scene sometime during the coming weeks of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit. Note that the Jordan Brand hasn’t disclosed the official launch date so far.

Reportedly, these sneakers will be dropped via the online as well as physical sites of Nike, alongside a few other Jordan Brand-associated retail shops. These shoes are expected to be offered with a selling price label of $975 for each pair.

More details about the Air Jordan 1 High Wings '85 "Black" sneakers

Michael Jordan's life serves as the inspiration for the Jordan Brand Wings program, which was launched in 2015 to empower young people through mentoring and educational sessions.

During this year, the program broadened its scope by introducing new colorways for the Air Jordan 1 High '85 and Air Jordan 1 Low '85 styles.

These special editions, which are crafted in Italy using high-quality materials, are a perfect example of the brand's commitment to quality and elegance, combining elements of legacy and luxury.

This Air Jordan 1 features a sophisticated all-black style and is crafted with meticulous attention to detail utilizing high-quality natural materials from Italy. Pony hair with leather has been employed for the footwear's creation, and the "Made in Italy" label is placed discretely behind the Wings insignia on the tongues of one pair of shoes.

In addition to the rich appearance, the shoe features a solid black midsole that sits on a gum rubber outsole that happens to be semi-translucent.

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 1 High Wings '85 "Black" sneakers that will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks of 2024. Jordan heads, and other sneaker enthusiasts are advised to stay in touch with Nike's site or use its SNKRS app for timely alerts on the arrival of these premium high-top sneakers.

Besides the Air Jordan 1 High Wings "Black" shoes, the Jordan Brand will also offer Air Jordan 1 High "Phantom" and Air Jordan 1 Low Wings "Summit White" sneakers as part of its Wings series.

