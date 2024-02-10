Air Jordan 1 High '85 Wings "Phantom" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Since its inception in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 High has remained an established favorite in the sneaker market. Even though Jordan isn't exactly known as a luxury brand, it does sometimes release items that exude an air of opulence. One such collection is the Jordan Wings, noted for its high-quality materials.

This year, the Jordan Wings collection expands with a new colorway for the AJ 1 high, dubbed the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 Wings “Phantom.”

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the AJ 1 High '85 Wings "Phantom" is scheduled to be released in Spring 2024 at chosen Jordan Brand retailers, available in-store and online, including Nike.com. The sneakers are offered in men's sizes and are priced at $975.

More details about the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 Wings “Phantom” shoes

Expand Tweet

A cursory glance at the Air Jordan 1 High '85 Wings "Phantom" leaves a monochromatic impression. The upcoming sneaker showcases a color scheme that includes Phantom, Wolf Grey, Sanddrift, and Metallic Gold. Its build is made of high-quality leather with delicate Sanddrift accents, which adds a touch of luxury to the overall aesthetic.

The sockliners of the shoe exhibit a high-quality feel with their sleek and opulent material. One of the more noteworthy elements is the "Made in Italy" stamp on the tongue, which appears beneath the Wings logo. The sneaker model is completed with a white midsole and a semi-translucent gum rubber outsole.

This release maintains the esteemed legacy of the Jordan Brand Wings program, inspiring and motivating the younger generation. The 2015-launched Jordan Brand Wings initiative takes its cues from Michael Jordan's life story to provide mentoring and education to underprivileged youngsters.

Expand Tweet

Made with care in Italy from the highest quality materials, the AJ1 High '85 Wings "Phantom" is a pure manifestation of careful craftsmanship. This shoe exemplifies the brand's dedication to quality and style.

FAQs

1) What other sneakers will be released under the Jordan Wings Program this year?

Two premium sneakers, Air Jordan 1 High ’85 "Phantom" and Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 “French Blue,” will be released under this program.

2) What is the purpose of the Jordan Wings Program?

The Wings Scholars Program provides educational opportunities to underprivileged youths.

3) Why are Jordan Wings sneakers so expensive?

The Jordan Brand’s “Wings” series uses premium construction materials and packaging, resulting in a higher cost.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE