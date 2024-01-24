Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Low LX “Earth” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 was co-created by Nike and Jacquemus, who drew cues from traditional processes in an effort to bring back the humanistic essence to shoemaking. The stated co-designed model will now arrive in a fresh “Earth” makeup. This colorway is entirely decked up in an Earth/Blue Lightning-Tour Yellow-Metallic Gold color palette.

The Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Low LX “Earth” sneakers are anticipated to hit the market sometime during the spring season of 2024, as per preliminary reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit. Note that the actual release date of these collaborative sneakers has not been disclosed by the partnering labels so far.

Reportedly, these pairs are expected to be sold online as well as at offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of other linked merchants. These shoes will be marked with a selling price tag of $175 per pair.

More details about the Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Low LX “Earth” shoes

Take a closer look at the Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 shoe (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

The collaborative effort between Jacquemus and Nike is continuing to develop, and this time it has resulted in the unveiling of an entirely novel color of the J Force 1 shoe called "Earth."

This new addition to their collection is a demonstration of the creative and modern cooperation that exists between the high-fashion brand and the athletic giant company. It specifically demonstrates an unusual blend of the famous footwear style created by Nike with the customized design values of Jacquemus.

The "Earth/Metallic Gold" edition of the J Force 1 is a noticeable break from their prior offerings, both concerning its shade and the material of manufacture that was chosen. The outer layer of the footwear is constructed entirely of suede and mesh, giving it a rugged look.

The sneaker's upper has a gorgeous dark brown color. An extravagant sensation is achieved with the suede sections that are located on the toe, eyelets, and heel. Meanwhile, the mesh foundation guarantees that the shoe is both cozy and ventilated.

Here's a look at the heels and tongues (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

The incorporation of gold in a way that is understated is one of the most notable aspects of this design. The footwear is adorned with a distinctively small gold Nike Swoosh, which deviates from the standard overlay scale and blends in harmoniously with the browns.

A hint of elegance is added to the layout by the lace dubrae, which repeats the gold element that has been utilized throughout the entire structure.

Furthermore, the sneaker features unique Jacquemus labeling on the tongue as well as the heel, which serves to further emphasize the collaborative spirit of the shoe. The design successfully combines the identities of both businesses into a unified and appealing appearance.

In recent years, Jacquemus x Nike have also given their distinctive makeover to Nike's Air Humara sneaker model.

Be on the lookout for the new Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Low LX “Earth” shoes that will be accessible in spring 2024. Those interested in copping them are advised to stay connected with Swoosh’s site or its SNKRS app for regular updates on their arrival.