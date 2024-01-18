Undefeated x Nike Air Terra Humara “Olive” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Undefeated x Nike Air Terra Humara shoe design was discovered in new makeup recently. The latest colorway of this model is decked in "Olive" makeup.

The Undefeated x Nike Air Terra Humara “Olive” colorway is anticipated to step into the marketplace sometime during February 2024, as stated by Sneaker News. Note that the actual release date is kept hidden for now.

Reportedly, these pairs will be dropped via the Undefeated Chapter stores, the online sites of both partnering brands, and a slew of their linked retail merchants. They will be offered in men’s sizing options with a retail price label of $170 for each pair.

Undefeated x Nike Air Terra Humara “Olive” sneakers were recently revealed

Here are more early looks of the Undefeated x Nike Air Terra Humara sneakers sported by PTSF design team (Image via Instagram/@pablotshirtfactory)

Nike and Undefeated presented two unique colorways of the Air Terra Humara outdoor shoe in December 2023. Eric Peng Cheng, the CEO of Undefeated, hinted about the possibility of a third version of their sneaker game "Olive," which will be released in 2024. These shoes were most recently spotted on the feet of the @pabloshirtfactory (PTSF) design team during Paris Fashion Week.

Both of these companies continue to prove themselves creative and innovative in the realm of athletic footwear, and this partnership demonstrates both of those aspects.

The Air Terra Humara was initially developed in 1997 for utilization in outdoor settings, but it has since grown into an aesthetically pleasing choice for everyday usage. The innovative approach of Undefeated ensures that this famous footwear continues to be appreciated by sneaker lovers throughout the world.

The high-quality materials used in the construction of the sneakers allow them to display the Undefeated emblem, the Swoosh marking, the "PLAY" inscription, and the striking 3M reflective components.

A speckled midsole along with a rubber outer sole unit that is long-lasting are the finishing touches on the design.

Undefeated and Nike are surely not strangers. The two labels unveiled their first joint sneaker, Air Force 1, colorways back in 2006. They also partnered to give a fresh makeover to Nike Kobe 1 Protro model. Over the years, the duo has offered multiple colorways of Nike Dunk High and Dunk Low models to their fans.

In fact, Undefeated became the first sneaker boutique to co-design the exclusive Air Jordan 4 shoe with Nike-owned Jordan Brand. All of their joint sneaker releases have been an instant hit among sneakerheads.

Be on the lookout for the newly surfaced Undefeated x Nike Air Terra Humara “Olive” colorway that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2024. Those curious to get their hands on these sneakers are advised to stay in touch with the partnering brands for confirmed drop dates.

Besides the Undefeated x Nike Air Terra Humara collab, the Swoosh label has many other joint pairs underway for release in the coming weeks of the new year. Most recently, the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1 shoe emerged online. This joint model was spotted in two colorways, “Purple” and “Green.”

These pairs are also expected to be launched in the coming weeks of 2024. Both sneaker variants will be marked with a fixed price tag of $150 per pair and sold via digital and physical sites of CPFM and Nike, along with their linked sellers.