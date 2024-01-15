Nike Air Force 1 Low “Blue Ostrich” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Force 1 Low recently embraced ostrich skin makeup. The Swoosh’s design team painted this textured shoe in blue tones, aptly dubbed “Blue Ostrich.” This variant will be entirely decked in a Star Blue/Sail-Gum Light Brown palette.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Blue Ostrich” shoes are all set to enter the footwear scene sometime around spring 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit. Note that the official launch date of these sneakers is currently under covers.

Reportedly, the pairs will be dropped via the online and offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected sellers. They will be offered with a $130 price tag.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Blue Ostrich” shoes are combined with crisp white hues

Here's another look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers (Image via Nike)

Throughout its history, the Nike Air Force 1 has repeatedly shown its adaptability by readily adjusting to changing fashion styles and seasons while retaining its classic character.

This time, it includes an extravagant ostrich skin finish in a dramatic royal blue color. This comes at a time when fashion is transitioning into a time when nuanced styles are becoming more prevalent.

The conventional leather composition has been introduced in this iteration, which joins other offerings with croc skin-covered, shiny patent appearances, released in the past few months. On the other hand, the croc scales are replaced with complex, pimpled ostrich skin, giving the layout a sense of richness and character.

The structure has been complemented by a vintage sail and gum sole component, symbolizing Air Force 1's longevity. The selection improves the sneaker's overall appearance and assures the level of ease and sturdiness that the design is famous for.

Team Swoosh provides a concise summary of the fantastic shoe history of the Nike Air Force 1, which has been around for forty years:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Take a closer look at the heels and tongue areas of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

Keep an eye out for the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Blue Ostrich" shoes that will supposedly enter the sneaker market sometime during the coming weeks of this year. Those curious to get them are advised to stay in contact with Nike’s site and its SNKRS app for regular alerts on their launch.

Besides the “Blue Ostrich” colorway, the Swoosh label presented another "Black Ostrich" iteration that will also be purchasable sometime around spring 2024, as per reports. They will be sold for $130 per pair via Nike's online and digital platforms, the SNKRS app, and other linked sellers.