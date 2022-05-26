“Love dancing the night away with you babe” - Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher's wife McKenzie Buehler posts a picture of the duo dancing on her Instagram

The last twelve months have been a whirwind for Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler. The team narrowly missed repeating as National League champions, he ascended to ace status with the club and posted the best season of his career in 2021. The young pitcher also married to his high school sweetheart McKenzie Buehler in December of 2021.

Recently, the Los Angeles Dodgers' ace's wife posted a picture of the two cutting loose and enjoying a dance on Instagram

“Love dancing the night away with you babe” - McKenzie Buehler

The couple met during their high school days in Kentucky and maintained their relationship throughout Walker's ascension through the Los Angeles Dodgers minor league system. McKenzie attended the University of Kentucky where she received two bachelors degrees, one in family sciences and the other in elementary education and teaching.

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers plan on keeping Walker in California for a long time, the two own a home in Lexington that was purchased last year. They plan on maintaining a strong tie to the roots that brought them together with the help of their French Bulldog, Nala. For Walker, who owns a minority stake in 2020 Kentucky Derby winner Authentic, 2020 was a year in which the right hander won two championships. Along with the Derby win, he was a key member of the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series championship run during the shortened 2020 season.

Over his career, Walker Buehler holds a 2.94 earned run average with the LA Dodgers during the postseason. The most impressive portion of that for the 27-year-old is obviously his ERA of 0.69 in the World Series, where he dominated the Boston Red Sox in 2018, as well as the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020.

He has learned from the best in the game from Clayton Kershaw to Max Scherzer and is ready to assume the mantle as the face of the Dodgers rotation. The Dodgers currently sit atop the National League West and own the second best record in the National League. A lot of that is thanks to Buehler's stellar play as he is 6-1 on the season. The best thing about this next step in Walker's life? His true love and biggest fan McKenzie will cheering him on every step of the way.

