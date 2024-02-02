Margot Robbie reacts to Oscars 2024 snub, calls herself ‘blessed’

Margot Robbie recently addressed the Barbie Oscar snub in an interview.

On July 21, 2023, with the release of Barbie, the world was introduced to a whole new side of the popular Mattel doll.

Since the movie was announced, the audiences had been high in anticipation to watch Margot Robbie take on the titular role. Greta Gerwig, who, by then, had created a name for herself as a distinguished filmmaker, also garnered attention as the director of the movie.

Given the deadly combination of powerhouses such as Gerwig and Robbie, the movie was dubbed as the "movie of the year" way before its release. Moreover, the movie was being distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a production house that hardly misses when it comes to fantasy comedies.

Following the announcement, the movie's release also garnered a similar response from the audiences who could not stop talking about it. Critics too were blown away by the "directness of Barbie's feminism."

Since then, the movie has received multiple nominations across various award shows. However, fans weren't too happy when the movie was snubbed at the 2024 Oscars.

What did Margot Robbie have to say about the 2024 Oscars snub?

Margot Robbie recently spoke about the Barbie Oscar snub (Image via Getty)

Despite Barbie receiving multiple nominations for the Oscars 2024, fans noticed that the movie was not nominated in two important categories. These included nominations for Best Director for Greta Gerwig and Best Lead Actress for Margot Robbie.

Since the incident both Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera had expressed their disappointment in the matter. However, it was only recently that Margot Robbie too openly talked about the incident.

According to Deadline, at the special SAG screening of the film on January 30, 2024, Margot said about the Oscar 2024 snub:

"There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed. Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is."

She also added:

"We set out to do something that would shift culture. And it's already done that. Way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this."

How did the cast of Barbie react to the Oscars 2024 snub?

Both Gosling and Ferrera have expressed their discontent over Barbie's major misses at the Oscars (Image via Getty)

Following the snub, everyone, including those who were part of the project, expressed their disappointment. America Ferrera, who received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the movie, said in an interview with Variety:

"I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated. Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list."

Speaking about Margot Robbie, she said:

“What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable. One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look. And perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honours of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did. She brings so much heart and humor and depth and joy and fun to the character. In my book, she’s a master. "

Ryan Gosling, who also received an Oscar nomination for playing Ken in the movie, shared a similar sentiment and said in a statement to E! News :

"There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."

Barbie has been nominated in eight categories in the upcoming Oscars, which includes nominations for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.