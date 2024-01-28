Margot Robbie’s New ‘Barbie: The World Tour’ Fashion Book: All you need to know

The sensational actress Margot Robbie, renowned for her glamorous red carpet looks reminiscent of Barbie, is set to captivate audiences even outside of the cinema. In March, fans of both fashion and Barbie can delve into the fascinating world of the fashion book Barbie: The World Tour.

This hardcover book documents Robbie's fashion partnerships with stylist Andrew Mukamal while on the press tour for her enormously successful film Barbie.

Pre-ordering the book will reveal never-before-seen ensembles that are modeled after the iconic doll and perfectly capture Robbie's Barbiecore aesthetic. The 160-page book, which was released by Rizzoli, is said to offer a comprehensive look at the designs that Mukamal created for Margot Robbie.

Margot Robbie's Barbie: The World Tour unveiled

The book features some of Margot Robbie's gorgeous ensembles, such as the Vivienne Westwood dress, the Versace minidress from 1994, and the vintage Chanel set that matches StreamLine Luggage. Exclusive commentary from Robbie, Mukamal, and well-known designers including Jeremy Scott, Manolo Blahnik, Olivier Rousteing, and more are included in the book.

As reported by Variety, Margot Robbie and the cast of Barbie traveled the world on their press tour, stopping in Toronto, Canada; Sydney, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; Mexico City, Mexico; Los Angeles, California; and London, England. However, the SAG-AFTRA strike in July forced the cancelation of the press tour, leaving several Barbie doll styles untouched as potential parallels.

Together with fashion photographer Craig McDean, Robbie and Mukamal realized these ensembles, producing a visual extravaganza that reflects the contemporary doll-inspired reproductions. Unveiling the book cover showcasing a Barbie-inspired Robbie adorned in a pink Chanel suit, Mukamal expressed in an Instagram post:

"I conceived the idea for this book while lounging in my living room, envisioning Margot's wardrobe for the 'Barbie' press tour in March 2023."

Mukamal continued:

"Just a few months later, I find myself in the studio, bringing this project to life with the team of our dreams. This book is a passion project, crafted with love and dedicated to all the Barbie enthusiasts and fashion aficionados worldwide."

The display not only encapsulates the spirit of modern doll-inspired fashion but also offers readers a unique peek into the intricate realm of fashion design.

The book dives into Mattel's Barbie fashion archives to provide readers with genuine designer sketches, Polaroids from fittings, and an abundance of fascinating details, all while capturing the essence of Margot Robbie's Barbie-inspired ensembles.

The coffee table book gains refinement from Fabien Baron's graphic direction, which makes it an essential purchase for anybody interested in fashion history.

Additional details about the book

Fans may pre-order Barbie: The World Tour to get their hands on a copy and explore the world of Barbie-inspired fashion. Fashionistas and Margot Robbie fans are urged to follow official sources for the most recent information, even though the prices and purchase details have not yet been made official.

The stunning ensembles from Margot Robbie's Barbie journey will live on in fashion history books when she bids adieu to her Barbie identity at the end of the award season. According to Variety, pre-ordering Barbie: The World Tour ensures obtaining a collector's item upon release and provides an exclusive behind-the-scenes peek at the actress' iconic fashion moments.

Seize the opportunity to get a piece of this stunning history and savor the charm of Robbie's Barbie-inspired looks.

