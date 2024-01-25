"How is this possible?" - Chris Evert joins Martina Navratilova in criticizing Greta Gerwig's Oscars snub for Barbie

Chris Evert has expressed her outrage over the lack of Oscar nominations for actress Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig for their work in the blockbuster film ‘Barbie’. The film, which explores the themes of identity, feminism, and self-discovery, received eight nods, but none for its star and director.

'Barbie' is a film based on the iconic doll franchise, which has been a cultural phenomenon for over six decades. The movie starred Margot Robbie as ‘Barbie’, Ryan Gosling as ‘Ken’ and America Ferrera as ‘Gloria’.

The movie has grossed over $1 billion in global box office revenue as of January 2024. Additionally, it has received numerous accolades, including two Golden Globes Awards. The nominations for the 96th Oscars were unveiled by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, January 23.

'Barbie' received eight nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), Best Costume Design, Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrera), Best Original Song (“What Was I Made For?” and “I’m Just Ken”), Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Production Design.

But Robbie and Gerwig, who were seen as strong contenders for Best Actress and Best Director awards, respectively, did not get any nominations. This prompted outrage among fans and celebrities, who took to social media to express their frustration.

Among them was tennis great Martina Navratilova, who quoted a fan's tweet questioning the lack of recognition.

"What else is new?" Navratilova wrote on X.

Another user wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Greta Gerwig: Made a critically acclaimed, culturally profound, feminist movie about Barbie and the patriarchy that made a billion dollars at the box office. The Oscar nomination goes to … Ken."

Evert, who is an 18-time Grand Slam champion, quoted the user's tweet and voiced her frustration over Gerwig's snub.

"I’m sorry; how is this…. Possible???😡"

Chris Evert provides update on her cancer treatment

Chris Evert at the 2023 WTA Finals

Chris Evert recently revealed that she is undergoing her third round of chemotherapy for a recurrence of ovarian cancer.

Evert made public her Stage 1C ovarian cancer diagnosis in January 2022, following a preventive hysterectomy in December 2021. Evert completed six cycles of chemotherapy and said that her doctors gave her a 90% chance of the cancer not coming back. But in December 2023, Evert announced that her cancer had returned and resumed her chemotherapy journey.

On January 19, Evert shared two photos on her Instagram account, depicting her getting her third chemotherapy session at a hospital. In one photo, the 69-year-old is seen lying in a recliner, hooked up to medical devices. In the other, she is seen smiling for a selfie with her ex-husband Andy Mill.

"Onto my 3rd round of Chemo; halfway there - A reminder to get your checkups, know your family history, and be your own advocate with your health. Early detection is crucial! It doesn’t hurt to have a good support system like I do :)" Chris Evert wrote.