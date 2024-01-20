Chris Evert recently shared that she is undergoing her third round of chemotherapy for ovarian cancer, which has returned after a year of remission. Evert thanked her ex-husband Andy Mill for his support and urged her fans to be proactive about their health.

Evert first announced her diagnosis of Stage 1C ovarian cancer in January 2022, after having a preventive hysterectomy in December 2021. The American's cancer was detected early, thanks to genetic testing and the experience of her sister Jeanne Evert Dubin, who died of ovarian cancer in February 2020.

The former World No. 1 underwent six rounds of chemotherapy and claimed that her doctors told her there was a 90% chance of the cancer not returning.

However, in December 2023, Evert shared the news that her cancer had come back. She then started chemotherapy again and said that she would be unable to join her colleagues for the Australian Open in January 2024, but that she would be ready for the rest of the Grand Slam season.

On Friday, January 19, Evert posted two pictures on her Instagram account, showing her receiving her third round of chemotherapy at a hospital. In the first picture, she can be seen wearing a beanie and a blanket, lying in a recliner and connected to medical monitoring equipment.

In the second, she can be seen posing for a selfie with her ex-husband Andy Mill, who visited her at the hospital. Evert and Mill were married from 1988 to 2006 and have three sons together.

"Onto my 3rd round of Chemo; halfway there - A reminder to get your checkups, know your family history, and be your own advocate with your health. Early detection is crucial! It doesn’t hurt to have a good support system like I do :)" Evert wrote.

A look at Chris Evert's career highlights

Chris Evert at the 2023 WTA Finals

Chris Evert secured victory in a whopping 157 singles tournaments, boasting an impressive tally of 18 Grand Slam titles. Notably, she holds the record for the most victories by a woman at the French Open, with seven triumphs on the clay courts of Paris.

Evert's dominance extended to the US Open, where she clinched six titles, a feat that remains unmatched in the Open Era. The American also added two Australian Open and three Wimbledon titles to her collection, achieving the coveted Career Grand Slam.

In doubles, Evert won 32 titles, including three Grand Slam victories, two of which were alongside her rival and friend, Martina Navratilova.