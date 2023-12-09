Chris Evert reveals her cancer has returned, American to miss Australian Open coverage for ESPN

Chris Evert has announced that her cancer has returned and as a result, she would miss ESPN's coverage of the Australian Open.

The former World No. 1 has previously been diagnosed with ovarian cancer, which claimed her sister Jeannie's life, in January 2022. She successfully underwent chemotherapy and claimed that her doctors told her there was a 90% chance of the cancer not returning due to its early detection.

However, Evert's cancer has returned. The American said that she was fortunate that the disease was caught early and that she has begun another round of chemotherapy after undergoing a robotic surgery.

"Since I was first diagnosed with cancer two years ago, I've been very open about my experience. I wanted to give all of you an update. My cancer is back. While this is a diagnosis I never wanted to hear, I once again feel fortunate that it was caught early," Chris Evert told ESPN.

"Based on a PET CT scan, I underwent another robotic surgery this past week. Doctors found cancer cells in the same pelvic region. All cells were removed and I have begun another round of chemotherapy," she added.

Evert added that she would not be able to be a part of ESPN's Australian Open coverage but would be ready for the remainder of the Grand Slam season.

"I will be unable to join my colleagues when ESPN makes its return to Melbourne for the Australian Open next month. But I'll be ready for the rest of the Grand Slam season! I encourage everyone to know your family history and advocate for yourself. Early detection saves lives. Be thankful for your health this holiday season," she added.

Chris Evert won 157 singles titles throughout her career

Chris Evert with Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Chris Evert had an illustrious career during which she won 157 singles titles. These included 18 Grand Slams, seven of which came at the French Open. The American currently holds the record for the most number of tournament triumphs by a woman at the clay-court Major.

Evert also won six US Open titles, which is the joint-most in the Open Era by any player, male or female, at the tournament. She clinched two Australian Open titles and three French Open titles, thus being one of the few players to have completed the Career Grand Slam.

The American also had a successful doubles career, winning 32 titles. She won three Grand Slams, two of those with rival Martina Navratilova as her partner.