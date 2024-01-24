What did Ryan Gosling say about Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig being snubbed from Oscar nominations?

Canadian star Ryan Gosling recently bagged an Oscar nomination for his role as Ken in Barbie but expressed his disappointment that Margot Robie, who played the titular character, and Greta Gerwig, the director, were both snubbed. Gosling is not alone, as the release of the Oscar nominations without the two women's names has caused a lot of backlash.

Many have echoed the sentiments carried by Ryan Gosling's statement, part of which reads:

"To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."

"But there is no Ken without Barbie": Ryan Gosling's statement about Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig not being nominated at the Oscars

Ryan Gosling was quite humble in accepting his nomination for Best Supporting Actor at this year's Oscars, where he will be going up against the likes of Robert De Niro and Robert Downey Jr. The Canadian actor noted how thrilling it was to get nominated for playing the role of a plastic doll in Barbie.

"I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken."

However, Gosling squarely put the movie's success and achievements on the shoulders of the director Greta Gerwig and actor/producer Margot Robbie, stating that they were "most responsible" for Barbie's success:

"But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius."

Greta Gerwig, who wrote the film along with her husband, Noam Baumbach, did get a nomination for Best Director at the Golden Globes. Margot Robbie, who was also intimately involved with the making of Barbie, had also been nominated for Best Female Actor in the Musical or Comedy category.

While both had failed to win the Golden Globes in the end, neither have been nominated for the Oscars. This appears to have brushed Gosling the wrong way, and in his statement, the actor claimed their work should have been recognized by The Academy:

"Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees."

Ryan Gosling ended the statement by congratulating fellow Barbie star America Ferrera for her nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category.

"Having said that I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film."

Barbie has also been nominated in the Best Picture category at the Oscars, pitting itself against other top movies of the year, including Oppenheimer, Anatomy of a Fall, and Killers of the Flower Moon. Check out the full list of this year's Oscar nominations here.