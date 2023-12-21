When did Noah Baumbach divorce his last wife Jennifer Jason Leigh? Relationship timeline explored as he marries Greta Gerwig

Barbie co-writers Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have officially married in New York after 12 years of dating. The two filmmakers met for the first time on the sets of one of Noah's movies called Greenberg in 2010. Shortly after, he separated from his then-wife, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and started dating Greta a year later in 2011.

Although Gerwig and Baumbach have been in a relationship for over a decade, the news of their official marriage has renewed interest in the timeline of their courtship. Especially considering how the two started dating well before Noah Baumbach finalized his divorce from his first wife, Jennifer Jason Leigh, in 2013.

Timeline of Noah Baumbach's relationships with Jennifer Jason Leigh and Greta Gerwig: Breakup, divorce, and number of children explored

On December 20, an official spokesperson representing the Lady Bird director confirmed that Greta Gerwig had tied the knot with long-time partner Noah Baumbach after dating for about 12 years since 2011, a year after they met on the Greenberg set.

Interestingly, the movie was co-written by his first wife, Jennifer Jason Leigh, who was known for Broadway shows during the 2000s. Leigh had met her to-be husband while starring in the 2001 play Proof. The couple dated for about four years before finally getting hitched in 2005.

Having collaborated on multiple projects during their relationship, Leigh and Baumbach seemed to be blissfully married until 2010. Not even a year after the birth of their only child Rohmer, Jennifer Jason Leigh filed for a divorce on November 15, 2010, on the grounds of irreconcilable differences. Leigh also took full custody of their child, and the divorce was finalized in 2013.

In the meantime, Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig started dating sometime in 2011. However, they kept things quiet despite working on several films within a few years. After Greenberg, the two collaborated on Frances Ha (2012) and went on to co-write Mistress America (2015).

Three years later, in 2018, the couple made their first appearance on the red carpet together at the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards. Having dated for about eight years, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach welcomed their first child in 2019 during the post-production of Little Women. Later, it would be revealed that they decided to name the baby Harold.

In July 2023, after the massive success of Barbie, which the couple co-wrote, Gerwig and Baumbach announced the birth of their second child, with Greta having revealed the pregnancy back in 2022 while she was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Five months after welcoming their second child, they reportedly married in the City Hall in New York.