Keanu Reeves entire income for John Wick revealed: Box office and salary for all four movie explored

The John Wick film series has left an indelible impact on fans with its slick action sequences and engaging storyline. The Keanu Reeves-led franchise began in 2014 with the well-received first installment. The action-thriller was followed by three sequels, which found wide patronage.

Keanu Reeves reportedly earned $7 million from the first three films. He then raised his remuneration to $15 million for Chapter 4.

Created by Derek Kolstad, the saga centers on a retired assassin who reconnects with his violent past to take on dangerous foes after a personal tragedy. Directed by Chad Stahelski, the four films have earned a collective gross of $1 billion worldwide. The franchise is set to expand with the spin-off film Ballerina.

How much did Keanu Reeves make from the John Wick films? Explored

According to Screenrant, Keanu Reeves earned between $1 and $2 million for the first film, which was released in 2014. Following its success, he made nearly $2 million for Chapter 2. He then charged the same amount for the third film. The fact that he didn’t get a raise for Chapter 3 despite the second part’s success suggests that he may have received a certain percentage from its gross earnings in addition to the upfront remuneration.

However, he made $15 million for Chapter 4, which was shot on a budget of $100 million. All in all, Reeves has earned at least $22 million from the franchise He is also expected to make a significant amount for his supporting role in the Ana De Armas-led Ballerina, slated to hit screens in 2024.

Which John Wick movie is the highest-grossing? Box office collection explored

The first film, shot on a budget of $30 million, collected $86 million worldwide to emerge as a commercial success. This was followed by Chapter 2, which grossed $174.3 million at the box office on a budget of $40 million.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum helped the franchise scale new heights, collecting an impressive $327.7 million on a budget of $75 million. However, Chapter 4 outperformed it to become the film series’ highest-grossing installment. It earned $440.1 million on a budget of $100 million.

All 4 John Wick movies IMDB rating

The fourth film is the franchise's highest-rated installment, with a rating of 7.7 on IMDb based on 3,21,250 votes. Interestingly, the remaining films hold a rating of 7.4 on the platform.

Similarly, Chapter 4 holds an impressive approval rating of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes based on 373 reviews

The critics consensus reads:

"John Wick: Chapter 4 piles on more of everything -- and suggests that when it comes to a well-dressed Keanu Reeves dispatching his enemies in lethally balletic style, there can never be too much."

Meanwhile, Chapter 3 holds a score of 89 percent on the review aggregator site based on 361 reviews.

The critics consensus reads,

"John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum reloads for another hard-hitting round of the brilliantly choreographed, over-the-top action that fans of the franchise demand."

Chapter 2 also has a rating of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, but this is based on 285 reviews.

The critics consensus reads,

"John Wick: Chapter 2 does what a sequel should -- which in this case means doubling down on the non-stop, thrillingly choreographed action that made its predecessor so much fun."

Similarly, the first film has an approval rating of 86 percent based on 225 reviews. The consensus is that it is ‘stylish’ and ‘thrilling’.

"It reads Stylish, thrilling, and giddily kinetic, John Wick serves as a satisfying return to action for Keanu Reeves -- and what looks like it could be the first of a franchise."

Viewers can rent Chapter 4 for $19.99 from Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the first three films are available to stream on Peacock.