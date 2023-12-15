Who originally sang "I'm Just Ken" in the Barbie movie? Simu Liu sparks hilarious reactions online as he performs the song at Hotel Cafe

A video of Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu performing I'm Just Ken from the Barbie movie at a cafe in Hollywood is going viral. On Wednesday, November 13, 2023, Liu performed his first live concert in front of an audience at the Hotel Cafe. The 34-year-old Canadian actor and his band played a few original songs, Christmas songs, and two songs from the Greta Gerwig 2023 hit.

Barbie is one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023, earning over $1.4 billion worldwide. It starred Margo Robbie in the titular role and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The cast also included other Kens, including one played by Simu Liu, who was a rival to Gosling's character.

Of the two sons from the movie, Liu ended his stellar performance with the Grammy-nominated song, I'm Just Ken. The song, written and produced by Mark Ronson and Andrew Watt together, was sung by Gosling in the film.

The song was nominated as Best Song Written for Visual Media, making it one of 11 nominations picked up by Barbie's soundtrack for the upcoming Grammys.

"Ya'll ain't kenough for that!" Netizens react to Simu Liu's live performance at the Hollywood cafe

As the video of Simu Liu's performance went viral, internet users were quick to share wild reactions. While some praised his singing, comparing him to a K-Pop star, others called his performance cringy. They remarked that the actor was "milking the hell out of" Barbie.

Here are some comments seen on @PopCrave's X post about the live performance:

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @MariaaaGoth)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @SugarMissa1)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @BJQueen4Ever)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @nstar700)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @treytrey_96)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @AhnastasiaRose)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @Kermitbechillin)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @nanaminis)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @CarlyCharrlie)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @marceloquinaz)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @drmark3625)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @Ifeoma_madueme)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @donairdaddy)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @EmilTheill)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @DefiPika)

Simu Liu released his debut single Don't earlier this year

The music video for the somber song, directed by Audrey Ellis Fox, featured a black-and-white montage of the actor in a variety of settings. In an Instagram post, Liu explained that the song was a reflection of the hard times he faced and grappled with imposter syndrome.

"It is for every single person who has ever felt alone, different, heartbroken or hopeless. You are worthy. You belong. You MATTER," he added.

In November Simu Liu released his EP, Titled Anxious-Avoidant. It features four songs, Warm, If It’s Time, Don’t, and a collaboration with Joe Jonas titled, Break My Heart.