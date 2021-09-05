Who is Josephine De La Baume? All about Mark Ronson's ex-wife as he ties the knot with Grace Gummer

Oscar and Grammy-winning music producer and songwriter Mark Ronson announced his marriage to Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer on September 4 (Saturday). On Instagram, Mark Ronson wrote:

"You [Grace Gummer] made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And I'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day."

According to US Weekly, the pair were first spotted in New York City in September 2020. In May, Gummer was spotted with a ring on her finger, sparking engagement rumors, which Ronson confirmed in June.

Mark Ronson was previously married to Joséphine De La Baume.

All about Mark Ronson’s ex-wife, Joséphine De La Baume

Joséphine is a French singer, model, and actress. She was born in Paris, France, on October 4, 1984. According to IMDB, her father is a baron who worked as an investment banker, theatre critic, and producer. While her mother is associated with a youth foundation.

De La Baume married Mark Ronson on September 3, 2011, and filed for divorce four years later. The former couple finalized their divorce in October 2018.

The 36-year old singer and actress made her debut in the film industry in the 2010s Our Day Will Come. A year later Joséphine De La Baume played Madeleine in Johnny English Reborn. In 2013, she appeared in a brief role in Ron Howard's critically acclaimed movie, Rush.

From 2015 to 2018, she was in A Very Secret Service TV series, in which she played Clayborn for 13 episodes.

De La Baume is also associated with an indie band, Singtank, with her brother Alexandre. The group also comprises the drummer Alberto Cabrera. Singtank was formed around the 2010s and released their first album, In Wonder, which received a respectable radio play and was critically acclaimed.

In 2018 she started the rock music group Film Noir. A year later, the band released their first album Vertiges (Men of Glory), highly regarded by fans and critics. Joséphine De La Baume has around 40 acting credits.

Joséphine is also a model who is associated with the British lingerie brand Agent Provocateur. The actress is also known to have written and directed her own short film in 2014, called Once Upon a Time in London.

