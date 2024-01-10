"Thank you for declining!"- Fans express relief as reports confirm Gal Gadot passed on Barbie role

Barbie became one of the biggest blockbusters of all time, thanks to a perfectly well-knit piece of cinema that boasts perfectly casted characters, with Margot Robbie at the center of it all. But according to a recent report, Robbie wasn't the first one to be offered the iconic role. Instead, DC alum Gal Gadot was first offered the role, and it only went to Margot after she declined.

While Gal Gadot is also known for her acting skills and on-screen charisma, it is hard to imagine anyone in the tilted shoes of Barbie other than Margot Robbie, who delivered one of her career-great performances for the film that went on to become a billion-dollar hit.

As for fans, they also feel the same way, with many claiming it would have been impossible for Barbie to reach the heights that it did without Margot Robbie in the driving seat.

After the news broke about Gadot's decline, many even questioned Gadot's ability to portray such a complex character with ease.

Fans celebrate Margot Robbie as the perfect Barbie after Gal Gadot casting news

Barbie's immense success is indicative of the influence of the film's ensemble cast, which also recently got nominated for the SAG Awards 2024. But it could have turned into a completely different movie with Gal Gadot leading it.

As per the report, after Gal Gadot declined the role, Greta Gerwig re-wrote the film, keeping Robbie in mind, and yielded one of the greatest films ever made in Hollywood, which is also an award-favorite.

After learning about this casting news, fans expressed how relieved they were that Gadot ultimately did not do the film on social media platforms like X (formerly and better known as Twitter).

Ultimately, things went well for the movie, and Margot Robbie became one of the most sought-after actors following the success of Barbie.

It is hard to say how things would have gone if Gal Gadot took on the role, but fans do not want to find that out anymore.