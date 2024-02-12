"Pegging isn't new for me, friendo, but it is for Disney" - Deadpool 3 trailer cracks up the internet with Ryan Reynolds' hilarious mockery

The trailer for Deadpool 3 dropped a few hours ago and the fans have been going crazy ever since. After years of anticipation regarding the upcoming movie, fans are finally getting a glimpse of what they can expect from the Disney × Marvel project, and they couldn't have been happier.

At the beginning of the trailer, Wilson seems to be enjoying his life away from the duties of a superhero. But, soon, his birthday celebrations are interrupted by a group of armed TVA representatives. It is here that Wade, in his natural element says "Pegging isn't new for me, friendo, but it is for Disney."

"Okay. Now you have my attention" - Fans react to a hilarious Deadpool 3 dialogue as Marvel drops the trailer for the movie

Expand Tweet

Ever since Deadpool 3 was announced, fans have been going crazy in anticipation with each passing day. Therefore, when Marvel dropped the first teaser for the movie on February 12, 2024, Deadpool fans worldwide completely went bonkers.

The trailer which runs for 2 minutes 25 seconds reveals the title of the upcoming Deadpool movie which is Deadpool & Wolverine. Fans have been excited to see Wade in his truest element engaging in the subtle art of sarcasm and mockery. However, the audience does not get a sense of this side of his personality in the first few seconds of the trailer.

It is only when uninvited TVA officials decide to hijack his birthday celebrations do the audiences get a glimpse of Deadpool in his full form. In a scene from the trailer of Deadpool 3 when the TVA officials load their arms to attack Wade, he utters a line that has got the whole of the internet LMAO'ing. He says:

"Pegging isn't new for me, friendo, but it is for Disney."

You can see an array of fan reactions following the teaser release on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Therefore the popular consensus is pretty clear. All are looking forward to the movie's release on July 26, 2024. They cannot wait to see their favorite antihero rally against the bad forces and emerge victorious with a little help from his friends.

Does Wolverine feature in the Deadpool 3 trailer?

Set leaks from Marvel movies are not a new thing. Therefore when filming for the movie began in early 2023, a series of pictures and videos started doing the rounds on X.

Besides Wilson Wade, the pictures suggested the return of Wolverine a.k.a Logan in the new movie alongside other fan-favorite Marvel characters such as Dogpool. Set leaks also suggested the inclusion of a long-haired, bearded Ryan Reynolds donning the Deadpool suit, in an undisclosed role.

Although Wolverine and Dogpool's roles were confirmed by Marvel, nothing was revealed about the mysterious Deadpool doppelganger role.

With Marvel dropping the teaser for Deadpool 3, the audiences now know that Hugh Jackman will be playing a substantial part in the upcoming movie. However, it is unclear at this point if he will be partnering with Wade or will be pitted against him in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Having said that, fans have been excited to see a crossover between the two since they appeared together in a fighting sequence back in 2009 in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Deadpool 3 is all set to release on July 26, 2024. It is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE